The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest int'l route

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2021 09:14
Britain is banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.
"This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home," UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.
On its website, Emirates said it would suspend all UK passenger flights from 1300 GMT, when the ban takes effect. Etihad Airways said it would only suspend flights to Britain, with those from the UK remaining unaffected.
In a statement, Dubai airport advised those booked on flights due to arrive in Britain after the ban not to go to the airport and instead contact their airline.
Britain's transport department advised nationals now in the UAE to use indirect commercial routes to fly back to Britain.
Border closures caused by COVID-19 made Dubai to London the world's busiest international route in January, with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, airline data provider OAG said.
Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications.
The Australian government said it will add more charter flights from Britain if needed as a result of the Emirates and Etihad cancellations.
Eran Ben-Avraham, an Australian stranded in Britain due to strict limits on the number of arrivals in Australia, said his options for getting home were continually shrinking.
"At the moment it is only giving us three options of flying Qatar, ANA or Singapore Airlines," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Every day it is making it more difficult to get home. The flights back are anywhere from like 4,000 pounds.


Tags United Kingdom UAE Coronavirus flights
China will not recognize British passport for Hong Kong residents
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:00 AM
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 08:54 AM
Coronavirus: New daily cases continue to top 7,000
US to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of Daniel Pearl's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 12:07 AM
Jen Psaki: Biden administration to 'review' Abraham Accords involvement
Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:37 PM
Israeli vaccine to require two doses, Defense Ministry says
Coronavirus: Conditions of pregnant women with virus worsen in hospital
Palestinian Authority asks Israel to coordinate vaccine shipments - repor
Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 07:04 PM
Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 06:28 PM
317 Israelis who received 2nd dose of COVID vaccine infected with virus
Netanyahu on US arm sales to UAE: 'It's peace in exchange for peace'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 06:26 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 21,582 students, 2,317 teachers sick
15 Breslov Hassidim arrested by Palestinian police at Joseph's Tomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by