Ganem Jabarin, a 46-year-old resident of Umm el-Fahm, was shot and killed on Sunday, marking the 98th Arab murdered this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

83 of the Arabs murdered this year were Israeli citizens, while 15 were not. Seven citizens were killed by police and one police officer was killed after being runover by an Arab-Israeli. 13 of those murdered were women and 48 were under the age of 30.