US envoy for Afghanistan to press Taliban to end military offensive

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2021 07:23
US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the US State Department said on Monday.
"In several planned rounds of meetings over three days, representatives from countries in the region and beyond as well as from multilateral organizations will press for a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognize a government imposed by force," the State Department said.
