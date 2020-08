Virgin Atlantic Airlines will automatically insure all passengers flying between 24.8.2020 and 31.3.2012 against corona regardless of age, ticket class or destination, according to Ynet News. The insurance will be from Allianz Assistance and cover expenses caused by coronavirus infection at the destination up until NIS 2.2 million.

