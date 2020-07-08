WHO's Tedros pulls out of UK event after US confirms to exit WHO
By REUTERS
JULY 8, 2020 14:51
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pulled out of a London event at the last minute on Wednesday after organizers said he had to attend diplomatic meetings linked to the US notification of its withdrawal from the WHO.
