Yamina MK, Egyptian consul in Israel discuss Gaza, Temple Mount

Yamina CEO and MK Nir Orbach met on Monday with Egyptian consul in Israel Walid Talat and with Rabbi Dr. Doron Danino of the Herbert Kalman Institute to discuss regional issues and possible collaborations between the two countries.

Talat raised issues including the welfare of Gaza's population, joint interests vis-a-vis Hamas and the increasing tourist traffic between the two countries.

Orbach in turn raised issues such as the Israeli citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza, the need especially humane treatment of one of them, Avera Mengistu, who is mentally unhealthy, the return of IDF soldiers' bodies, the holiness of the Temple Mount for the Jewish people and sorrow over the death of Eli Kay in a terror attack on Sunday.

Yamina CEO and MK Nir Orbach (on right), Egyptian consul in Israel Walid Talat and Rabbi Dr. Doron Danino of the Herbert Kalman Institute after their meeting on November 22, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)