Yesh Atid MK: Additional flag march meant to prevent forming of coalition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 16:10
Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak addressed the flag march scheduled to take place in Jerusalem this Thursday and argued that the event was approved in order to try and prevent the forming of the coalition led by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, N12 reported Saturday. 
On Friday, it was reported that the Israel Police had approved a flag march that would pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate, leading to the Muslim Quarter. 
The previous march’s route had been diverted away from the Damascus Gate by police only a short time before it began, due to escalating tensions in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.
MK Ben Barak has argued that the march would only lead to renewed tensions and that its purpose is solely to prevent or delay the coalition by instigating violence and further dividing Israeli society. 
"The desire to form a government that would unite the Israeli public will overcome any attempt to prevent it," the Yesh Atid MK wrote in a Twitter post. 
