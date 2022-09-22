“Most people don't have home grown gardens because it takes time, money and effort,” Daniel Barkan told me at the PLANETech World 2022 climate-tech conference earlier this week.

The resources he mentioned seem to be in increasingly short supply, but Barkan is convinced that the perfect solution for those existing in the center of the “no time/wants home garden” Venn diagram in his company’s self-named product, Agwa: a home appliance smaller than a dishwasher which produces rows of freshly-grown, professionally-maintained vegetables, all on its own.

As we sat beside Agwa’s booth amid a bustling crowd of climate-tech aficionados, Barkan explained how the 60cm-by-60cm machine houses a spread of sensors and systems which monitor and control a host of variables like humidity, soil nutrients and water in order to create ideal conditions for up to 59 vegetables growing inside.

As well, each of the 120cm tall unit’s three floors has a camera used to monitor the health of the crops growing within. Those camera feeds go to an AI system which identifies and flags unhealthy-looking plants, which are then reviewed and fixed up by Agwa’s standing team of professional agronomists.

The Future Crops vertical farm company has developed a system of propagating herbs in an entirely insect-free environment (credit: FUTURE CROPS)

“Most of the time, we know there’s something wrong even before the customer notices, and we take care of it remotely,” Barkan said.

Certainly Agwa isn’t the only in-house garden system on the market, but for those interested in a strictly “set it and forget it” gardening experience, it may be worth considering. “During the Corona [period] a lot of people started eating farm-to-table; this cuts everybody out of the middle — you're the farmer,” said Barkan.

Agri-tech: Feeding the folks of the future

Becoming your own farmer may become one of the better ways to stay fed in the coming decades, as trends of population growth and diminishing resources suggest a more challenging job for the world’s food producers.

“In the next 20 to 30 years, the world’s population will grow to 10 billion people. We have to double food production, and do it with less land and less resources,” said Bar Veinstein, CEO of Taranis — an agri-tech company that uses AI and drone imaging to help farmers optimize their crops.

In an interview earlier this year, Veinstein noted that “there are less fields in the world, consumption is growing because the middle class is evolving in many countries, and [maintaining] that requires a higher protein intake,” all of which pose a significant challenge.

Fortunately, Israel’s agri-tech sector is beginning to gain momentum, as more start-ups appear with innovative farming solutions. At the Morocco-Israel Connect to Innovate conference in Casablanca in May, several agri-tech start-ups signed MOUs with Moroccan investors interested in bringing the technology to the region.

“It has been only 18 months since we signed and re-established diplomatic relationships with the Kingdom of Morocco, and while governments [sign] treaties, people are the ones who are actually building peace,” said Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who made an appearance at the conference. “This event [focused] on the connection between the two communities in areas of energy, agriculture, climate, water and more is a true expression of that peace.”