Israeli company TytoCare has received CE Mark approval for its AI-backed Tyto Lung Sounds Analyzer, which will help physicians better diagnose respiratory conditions remotely.

The web-based software system is designed to analyze recorded lung sounds to determine whether wheezing is detected, helping the clinical assessment of lung auscultation sound data.

The CE Mark creates the opportunity for an immediate European rollout of TytoCare’s Lung Sounds Analyzer Software and the FDA-cleared off-the-shelf compatible electronic TytoCare Stethoscope. TytoCare is currently in the process of seeking FDA clearance for the Lung Sounds Analyzer.

CEO and co-founder of TytoCare Dedi Gilad said, “Receiving the CE Mark on the Lung Sounds Analyzer is an important milestone for TytoCare, as it brings to market a powerful, highly integrated, and easy-to-use software system that will benefit both healthcare providers and patients.”

“We are confident that this will enhance telehealth usage in the European market and will help deliver improved outcomes in detecting wheezes, and in the future other respiratory abnormalities. In addition, this approval is a crucial step in our support of our European partners in their goal of transforming primary care delivery.”

From left to right: Ofer Tzadik (COO & Co-Founder at TytoCare) and Dedi Gilad (CEO and co-founder of TytoCare). (credit: TytoCare)

TytoCare worked with experienced pulmonologists and general practitioners to develop the analyzer as well as using its massive database of clinical exams.

The company's algorithms are equipped to handle the lower quality data collected during user intake exams and remove any interfering sounds.

With TytoCare’s CE Mark approved and FDA-cleared handheld examination kit, users can perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions.

This capability gives health care clinicians vital clinical data necessary for them to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients.