Meta exploring plans for Twitter rival

Meta has faced intense competition from TikTok.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 15:34
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.
Meta Platforms is exploring plans to launch a new social media app in its bid to displace Twitter as the world's "digital town square."

Meta's app will be based on a decentralized framework like Mastodon, a Twitter-like service that was launched in 2016 and now has about 2 million monthly active users.

“We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Meta spokesperson

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

It was not immediately clear when Meta would roll out the new app.

Meta trying to compete with TikTok

Meta, which saw user growth boom after the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp in the early 2010s, has of late faced intense competition from Chinese short-video app TikTok.

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

“It is a strategy to dominate all spaces under the social media and have offerings that cover all use-cases and demographics.”

Jehil Thakkar, Partner, Deloitte India

Meta's monthly active users for its family of apps grew 4.2% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 8.8% growth a year earlier.

"It is a strategy to dominate all spaces under the social media and have offerings that cover all use-cases and demographics," said Jehil Thakkar, Partner, Deloitte India.



