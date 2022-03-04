The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Majority of Evangelicals doubt safety of trip to Israel - survey 

The survey also found that only 7% of Evangelicals have actually been to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 03:46
Evangelical Christians visit Israel on Passages - June 2021 (photo credit: CADE CHUDY)
Evangelical Christians visit Israel on Passages - June 2021
(photo credit: CADE CHUDY)

The majority (82%) of Evangelical Christians have “at least some doubts” about the safety of touring Israel, according to a new survey released Thursday by Infinity Concepts and Grey Matter Research. 

Some 60% have fairly significant concerns about it, the survey said. 

The research surveyed more than 1,000 American Evangelical Protestants who agreed with four basic religious premises: The Bible is the highest authority for what I believe; it is important for me to encourage non-Christians to trust Jesus Christ as their savior; Jesus Christ’s death on the cross is the only sacrifice that could remove the penalty of my sin; and that only those who trust in Jesus Christ alone as their savior receive God’s free gift of eternal salvation.

According to the researchers, around 23% of Americans can be considered Evangelical based on this criterion. 

The survey found that only 7% of Evangelicals have actually been to Israel but that 80% are at least moderately interested in traveling to the Jewish state. 

Safety seems to be the number one deterrent to travel to the Holy Land, according to the survey. Among the roughly 20% who are not interested in visiting Israel, they usually see it as unsafe. 

The survey asked respondents to rank how safe it would be to travel to Israel on a scale of one to five, with one being “not safe at all” and five being “extremely safe.” Overall, 14% gave Israel's safety the lowest mark and 13% gave Israel a two. 

Only 18% said it is extremely safe to go to Israel. 

However, among the 40% (23.6 million people) who are extremely interested in visiting Israel, according to the survey, more than a third (34%) believe it would be extremely safe for them to go. A total of 63% of this group feel travel to Israel is generally safe. Only 3% said it would not be safe at all. 

In contrast, among those who are not at all interested in visiting Israel, only 5% feel it is extremely safe and a total of 9% feel it is generally safe.

The story changes when a person actually visits Israel, however. The survey found that among those who had been to the country, 68% ranked it a four or five for safety. 

Read more about this survey. 



Tags Tourism travel Evangelical Christians covid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by