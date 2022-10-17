Over 700 Christians from 50 countries across the globe took part in a pro-Israel solidarity rally in Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the South, near the Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

The rally was held as part of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem's (ICEJ) week-long Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebrations.

The visit to Israel's South was intended as a show of support for Israelis "living under constant rocket threat along the Gaza border," ICEJ said in a statement.

ICEJ commits to 'security, re-greening of Negev'

As part of the visit, the group also held a tree-planting ceremony with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) to "reflect ICEJ's commitment to the security and re-greening of the Western Negev," it added.

ICEJ's pro-Israel solidarity rally as part of Feast of Tabernacles celebrations on October 16, 2022 (credit: ICEJ)

The ICEJ had initiated several projects and made considerable donations toward residents of Israel's South in the past, including a donation of 140 portable bomb shelters and two dozen firefighting vehicles.

ICEJ also held its annual Feast of Tabernacles event in the Capernaum National Park last week, which was attended by coalition MK Sharren Haskel along with some 1,700 Christians.