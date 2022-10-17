The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

700 Christians wrap up Feast of Tabernacles with pro-Israel march near Gaza Strip

The rally was held as part of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem's (ICEJ) week-long Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebrations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 19:58
ICEJ's pro-Israel solidarity rally as part of Feast of Tabernacles celebrations on October 16, 2022 (photo credit: ICEJ)
ICEJ's pro-Israel solidarity rally as part of Feast of Tabernacles celebrations on October 16, 2022
(photo credit: ICEJ)

Over 700 Christians from 50 countries across the globe took part in a pro-Israel solidarity rally in Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the South, near the Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

The rally was held as part of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem's (ICEJ) week-long Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebrations.

The visit to Israel's South was intended as a show of support for Israelis "living under constant rocket threat along the Gaza border," ICEJ said in a statement.

ICEJ commits to 'security, re-greening of Negev'

As part of the visit, the group also held a tree-planting ceremony with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) to "reflect ICEJ's commitment to the security and re-greening of the Western Negev," it added.

ICEJ's pro-Israel solidarity rally as part of Feast of Tabernacles celebrations on October 16, 2022 (credit: ICEJ) ICEJ's pro-Israel solidarity rally as part of Feast of Tabernacles celebrations on October 16, 2022 (credit: ICEJ)

The ICEJ had initiated several projects and made considerable donations toward residents of Israel's South in the past, including a donation of 140 portable bomb shelters and two dozen firefighting vehicles.

ICEJ also held its annual Feast of Tabernacles event in the Capernaum National Park last week, which was attended by coalition MK Sharren Haskel along with some 1,700 Christians.



Tags Israel Gaza Sukkot Evangelical Christians ICEJ
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by