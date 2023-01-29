The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt 'spiral of death'

Pope Francis said he had been greatly saddened by the news of both Palestinians and Israelis that have been killed over the past week.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 15:12

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2023 15:13
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican June 28, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican June 28, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialog in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by the news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue terror attack on Friday.

"I appeal to the two governments and the international community, and I ask them to find immediately, without wasting any time, other paths which include dialog and the sincere search for peace."

Pope Francis

"It is with great pain that I hear of the news coming from the Holy Land...The spiral of death which is growing every day does nothing but kill the little trust that there is between these two peoples," he said.

"I appeal to the two governments and the international community, and I ask them to find immediately, without wasting any time, other paths which include dialog and the sincere search for peace," he added.

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pledged a "strong, swift and precise" response to the synagogue terror attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem, as its military sent more troops into the West Bank.

The terror attack follows raid in Jenin

The Jerusalem terror attacks followed an Israeli raid on Thursday in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians, including seven gunmen, and cross-border fire on Friday between Israel and Gaza.

At least 30 Palestinians - militants and civilians - have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the month.



