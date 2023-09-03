The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Netanyahu assures Evangelicals: Christians are Israel’s best friends

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is safe for all visitors and that specifically, “when our Christian friends come here, you are embraced.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 15:30
Mike Evans and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mike Evans and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Evangelical Christian community, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a virtual conference via Zoom with approximately 400 influential Christian leaders over the weekend.

Mike Evans, the founder of Friends of Zion, orchestrated the event. This was Netanyahu’s first Zoom with the community since returning to the premiership. 

“You are the greatest friends the Jewish state has. I will never forget it, and the vast majority of Israelis strongly agree with me,” the prime minister told listeners to reassure listeners after reports that the country had stopped providing clergy and work visas to the permanent staff of some of the community’s most prominent organizations.

In addition, there have been several instances in recent months in which extremist Orthodox Jews spat on or attacked Christians while they were praying or gathering in Jerusalem. 

Netanyahu said that Israel is safe for all visitors and that specifically, “when our Christian friends come here, you are embraced.”

Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

During the call, Netanyahu also spoke about the Iranian threat and the need for the country to develop a strong economy and military.

He also noted that Israel is boldly working toward a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia.

“I cannot guarantee it, but we are giving it a good try,” Netanyahu said.

The importance of Evangelical Christians for Israel

Evangelical Christians, considered former US president Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, were instrumental in the Abraham Accords. Several prominent Evangelical leaders worked behind the scenes with the president’s Jewish and diplomatic team to forge the agreement. It became known as the Abraham Accords because Abraham was a Jewish leader and a Christian and Muslim prophet.

“The prime minister has great admiration for the Evangelicals of the United States in light of what they achieved for the State of Israel,” Evans told The Jerusalem Post. “All of the Trump initiatives came about because of [the Christians].

“As long as Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister, Christians have nothing to worry about no matter what anyone says in his government to the contrary.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by