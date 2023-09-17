WATCH: Pakistani man arrested for 'desecrating' Bible with his slippers

A Pakistani man was arrested and charged after footage revealed the man had desecrated the Christian bible, according to reports from Saturday.

The man’s actions were brought to light when footage of him hitting the bible with a slipper emerged on X.

In response to the video, Rawalpindi Police stated that they were “taking immediate action in this regard, has traced and arrested the accused, a case has been registered. By carrying out the investigation on merit, the accused will be punished.”

راولپنڈی پولیس نے اس بابت فوری کاروائی کرتے ہوئے ملزم کو ٹریس کرکے گرفتار کرلیا ہے، مقدمہ درج۔ میرٹ پر تفتیش عمل میں لاتے ہوئے ملزم کو قرار واقعی سزا دلوائی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/Als0P2bEPD — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) September 16, 2023

An arrest was made in relation to the incident, Dawn reported. A man under arrest (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Intent to wound religious feelings

The media site also reported that the man was charged with invoking Section 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to uttering words with a deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident a “shameful act”.