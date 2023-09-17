WATCH: Pakistani man arrested for 'desecrating' Bible with his slippers

The man’s actions were brought to light when footage of him hitting the bible with a slipper emerged on X.

A Pakistani man was arrested and charged after footage revealed the man had desecrated the Christian bible, according to reports from Saturday.

In response to the video, Rawalpindi Police stated that they were “taking immediate action in this regard, has traced and arrested the accused, a case has been registered. By carrying out the investigation on merit, the accused will be punished.”

An arrest was made in relation to the incident, Dawn reported. 

Intent to wound religious feelings

The media site also reported that the man was charged with invoking Section 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to uttering words with a deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident a “shameful act”.

“Where Islam teaches respect for one’s beliefs, it also teaches respect for the beliefs of others. It is the responsibility of the state to provide religious protection to its citizens,” Iqbal said.



