Famed tattoo artist and occultist Kat Von D, who faced antisemitism accusations throughout the early 2000 and 2010s, released a video on her Instagram on Friday announcing her conversion to Christianity.

The video shows Von D at a church wearing an uncharacteristic white garb being baptised. “Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” the pastor says before dunking her in the baptismal pool.

Von D had previously been known for her macabre art, and as a self-proclaimed witch.

Kat Von D’s controversial history

Kat Von D was first accused of antisemitism in 2008, after she was accused of sending a note to a coworker featuring an illustration of a swastika and captioned with “Burn in hell, Jewbag.” The Jewish Telegraph Agency reported at the time.

A lawyer intervened on behalf of the victim, according to JTA, who hired a handwriting analyst. The analyst confirmed with a 99% probability that it was Kat Von D that wrote the message. Tattoo artist Kat Von D arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

In 2015, the artist released a line of beauty products. One of the lipstick shades was named “Selektion,” which the Forward noted was a term used by the Nazis.

Yad Vashem defined the term as a “term used by the Nazis to denote the sorting of deportees or prisoners into two groups---those who were to do forced labor, and those who were to be killed.”

OMG! @KATVONDBEAUTY just posted upcoming new Everlasting Liquid Lip shades! "Rosemary's Baby" makes me swoon! pic.twitter.com/H11yvK2l0C — Kat Von D (@thekatvond) April 28, 2015

The artist faced a new round of criticism in 2017, after she endorsed the comparison of the meat industry to the Holocaust on a Facebook post.

“I just finished watching one of the most moving videos on YouTube. It was a talk given by legendary animal-rights activist and Holocaust survivor: Alex Hershaft. He explained the connection between his time in the Warsaw Ghetto and why he became such an advocate for farmed animals. [Swipe to watch the second clip, please!],” Von D wrote.

“These topics are heavy, I know. But after my recent trip to Poland, and visiting Treblinka in person, watching this speech was inspiring to say the least. And hope you guys take the time to watch the full video on YouTube, too.

*I kindly ask that you please refrain from leaving any form of negativity in the comments below. To me, this man's message is so important - not just for the animals, but for humanity. Sending everyone extra love tonight. “

It has also been reported, by the Forward, that Von D became engaged to a man in 2010 that dressed as a Nazi and performed Nazi salutes.

Von D’s current husband Rafael Reyes has also faced his own round of accusations. Reyes once had a swastika tattoo on his neck, according to multiple media reports. However, now he simply sports a star of David tattoo.