Former US President Donald Trump’s closest evangelical adviser, Florida pastor Paula White, has sent an urgent message to Evangelical Christians worldwide to pray for Israel.

In a video address, she said that when she woke up to discover that Israel was at war on Saturday, White “called forth our networks for emergency prayer.

“There are millions upon millions praying with you and for you,” White said.

'We are here for you'

She told Israelis that she and her extensive network would provide “any kind of support” and that “we are here for you and with you.”

White, working with the local Christian-Jewish bridge-building organization Israel365, is also helping to raise funds to support Israel. An email message was sent to her with the opportunity to support Israel through her ministry or a special Israel365 charity fund.

“We know … the Jewish people are God’s people,” White continued. “We know that millions of us who are Evangelicals and Christians stand together with you and recognize the importance of being on the right side of history and Hashem [God].

“May you see miracle and miracle,” she concluded. “We thank God for you, and we will continue to stand in the gap with you, however long that is.”

White pushes Israel agenda

White has been in Israel multiple times and came for the first time with her husband earlier this year. While in the country, she told The Jerusalem Post that Christians should learn from Jews rather than try to convert them and studied the Torah with Jewish scholars and rabbis.