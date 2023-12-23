As Israel's Christian citizens prepare to celebrate Christmas on Sunday night and Monday, the Central Bureau of Statistics has released data on the country's Christian community.

According to the CBS, around 187,900 Christians live in Israel, composing 1.9% of the population. This represents 1.3% growth in 2022 from the year before.

Three-quarters (75.3%) of Israeli Christians are Arab Christians. They make up 6.9% of the total Arab population.

On December 31, 2022, CBS estimated Israel's population at 9,656,000 residents: 7,106,000 Jews, 2,037,000 Arabs, and 513,000 "others."

This is in contrast to most countries in the Middle East where Christian populations are declining, and there is "horrifying growth" of Christian persecution, according to the organization Open Doors, which puts out an annual "World Watch List" of where Christians suffer very high or extreme levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith.

Persecution of Christians in Middle Eastern countries this year

Among the top 50 countries in which Christians were persecuted in 2023 were Yemen, Libya, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Morocco, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority countries. Israel was not on the list.

Some 815 Christian couples married in 2021, the CBS said. The average Christian groom is 30.7 and the bride 27.4 – these ages are higher than the average marriage ages among Jews and Muslims.

These couples often tend to have fewer children than their Muslim Arab-Israel and Jewish-Israeli counterparts.

In 2022, 2,343 infants were born to Christian women, including about 73% (1,704 infants) who were born to Arab Christian women.

In 2022, the total fertility rate of a Christian woman was an average of 1.68 children per woman. The number of children per Arab Christian woman was lower still, at 1.62 children per woman.

In general, the fertility rate in Israel in 2023 is trending to be 2.931 births per woman, a 0.78% decline from the year before. In 2022, it was 2.954 births per woman, down from 2021.

In a 2022 report by the Jerusalem Institute for Polic Research, the fertility rate among the ultra-Orthodox population in Israel was 6.6, the rate among the religious population was 3.9, and the rate among the secular population was 2.0 children per woman.

Where do Christian Israelis live?

Nearly three-quarters of Arab Christians reside in the Northern District (70.2%) and the Haifa District (13.6%). In contrast, more than a third (38.7%) of non-Arab Christians tend to live in the center of the country and Tel Aviv, and around the same amount (36.5%) live in the northern and Haifa districts.

The localities with the most prominent Arab Christian populations are Nazareth (20,800), Haifa (16,800), Jerusalem (13,000), and Shefar'am (10,600).

According to the CBS, Christian students tend to be educated, with 84.1% of Christian 12th-grade students eligible for a matriculation certificate in 2022. Half (55.1%) of the Arab Christians continued their studies toward a bachelor's degree within eight years of graduating high school, compared to only 34.6% of the total number of high-school graduates in the Arab school system and 48.1% in the Hebrew education.

What are their favorite subjects?

Representation among Christian students was highest in musicology (16.0%), traffic and transportation engineering (10.9%), and management information systems (10.7%), according to the CBS.

Nearly three-quarters (70.5%) of Christians over the age of 15 participated in the labor force in 2022, the CBS said. This included 73.5% of men and 68.2% of women. The percentage drops to 62.2% when looking at specifically Christian Arabs.

Israel's overall labor force participation rate was 44.61% in 2022, according to the CBS.