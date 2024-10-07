Christian leaders pray in Jerusalem for Israelis affected by Hamas atrocities

Christian leaders gathered in Jerusalem on Sunday to pray for the 1,200 Israelis murdered and kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and for peace in Israel.

“On the first anniversary of Hamas’ attack and massacre, I am proud to be in Jerusalem with some 100 Christian leaders from four countries and to send a message of clear support to Israel and all the people living here,” Bishop Robert Stearns stated, a symbolic empty yellow chair beside him reminding the audience of those Israelis still held in Hamas captivity.

“We landed in Israel last week, and experienced first hand the feeling of rushing to bomb shelters as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel’s cities. This is what Israelis in the south have experienced for years, and it is time the world takes action to stop Iran and its proxies.”

Prayer for Peace

The Prayer for Peace was held at the Friends of Zion museum near Jerusalem’s Old City. It featured Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the parents of Agam Berger, a 20-year-old IDF surveillance soldier who was abducted from the Nahal Oz army base along with other female soldiers, and Dr. Mike Evans, founder of The Jerusalem Prayer Team and Friends of Zion.

In addition to commemorating those killed in the ongoing war, it marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem,’ which Bishop Robert Stearns and Dr. Jack Hayford started in 2004. The event was streamed to the leaders’ congregants and followers. Bishop Stearns with the father of hostage Agam Berger at the Prayer for Peace gathering (credit: Aaron Kalman)

During the event, participants pledged their commitment to standing with Israel.

This is the fourth solidarity mission to Israel led by Bishop Stearns, since the outbreak of the war. “What makes this trip noteworthy is that these leaders came to Israel in the midst of an expanding war when no US airline will fly into the country,” Stearns noted. “They are risking their lives to stand with God’s First Covenant people.”