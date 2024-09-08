President Herzog hosts delegation of Catholic pilgrims from Senegal

President Isaac Herzog hosted a delegation of Catholic pilgrims, from Senegal on Wednesday, led by Bishop Paul Abel Mamba Diatta, who heads the 800-strong Diocese of Tambacounda.

Every year, the Bishop leads some 350 pilgrims to Israel to walk in the footsteps of Jesus. But this year was special because the visit was also humanitarian, he said.

Diatta arrived at the President’s Residence with a small representative group. An equally small group of female demonstrators stood across the road, chanting loudly as they held yellow umbrellas over their heads. Using a megaphone, the demonstrators echoed the apology that Herzog had made two days earlier to Hersh Goldberg-Polin and the other five murdered hostages.

The demonstrators kept up a repetitious and increasingly louder chant, even though Herzog has been the most constant of public figures demanding the immediate return of the hostages and has maintained close contact with the hostages’ families.

Herzog, who met Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye at the Olympic Games in Paris, said he was very pleased to welcome Diatta and his group. The president said he was aware that the bishop actively pursues peace, that he is a man of faith who believes in God, and that his timely visit to Israel sends a message to all the nations in the region. Israel President Isaac Herzog addresses the public on Tisha B'Av evening at the Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, August 12 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

After the hell that Israel has been through and is still experiencing, said Herzog, the visit is very meaningful and signifies the close relations that Israel has with Senegal.

Diatta asked all present to stand in silence and pray for the victims of Hamas, to which Herzog added that the prayer should include the speedy return home of the hostages.

Israel-Senegal ties

Israel and Senegal established diplomatic relations in November 1960, soon after Senegal achieved independence.

Senegal is among the more stable and well-developed African states. It has had good relations with Israel in the past. Still, it is currently one of the nations that have accused Israel of genocide and have called for Israel’s isolation from the international community.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has said harsh things about counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu; this week, he said Netanyahu is willing to walk over thousands of corpses to continue leading the government. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sonko has called for sanctions against Israel.