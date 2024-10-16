Israel Allies Foundation publishes list of Israel's Top 50 Christian Allies

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) published its list of Israel's Top 50 Christian Allies ahead of Sukkot, the foundation announced on Wednesday.

"The Christian leaders included in this exclusive list express their love and support for the State of Israel through meaningful action, rooted in their deeply held faith," the IAF said.

The foundation noted that since the October 7 massacre, all 50 individuals mentioned in the list have taken part in advocating for Israel.

At the top of the list is Samaritan's Purse founder Franklin Graham, whose organization sent a Disaster Assistance Response Team to the communities affected by the October 7 massacre.

In second place came former secretary of state and CIA chief Mike Pompeo, who, while serving in Congress, was a member of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.

Along with Pompeo, the list included other former political leaders, Mike Huckabee and Michele Bachmann.

The IAF list also includes media personalities such as Dr. Phil, actress Patricia Heaton, and Kathie Lee Gifford, along with various religious leaders such as Pastor Larry Huch and Bishop Robert Stearns.

Feast of tabernacles

The foundation highlighted the connection between Bible-believing Christians and Sukkot, which it refered to as the Feast of Tabernacles, citing a verse from Zechariah 14:16.

The verse states that nations "shall go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles."

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), noted, "For all of us, to stand with Israel, especially this last year, was not only of paramount importance as antisemitism is rising like never before. It is, at the same time, a great privilege and inspiration to see the resilience, determination, and undefeatable spirit of Israel, in how this small nation is facing the enormous challenges of the past year and gives leadership to the world."