Cardin: We must prevent the weaponization of Israel in Washington

Republicans and Democrats must work together to prevent the weaponization of Israel in Washington politics, US Senator Ben Cardin (D_MD) told The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

“Support for Israel and the recognition of the special relationship is strong among Democrats and Republicans,” Cardin said

“We should never let it be used as a political wedge issue,” Cardin said adding that it was important for politicians from both sides of the aisle to cooperate to bolster US-Israel ties because Israel is too “important of an issue to be weaponized.”

Cardin sat on the stage with US Senator James Lankford (R-OK). They were interviewed by The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer about the danger of transforming Israel from a bi-partisan to a partisan issue.

Lankford explained that “Israel, to me, is a nonpartisan issue, not a bipartisan issue.”

Ben Cardin (US Senator-D) at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel must not be allowed to become a partisan issue at any time in the future because that would mean that “half of America” could decide to “step away from its support for Israel,” Lankford said adding that, this “cannot happen.”

The senators did not discuss Netanyahu

Lankford did acknowledge that the political climate was different for Republicans than Democrats since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022.

“It is easier for conservatives to be able to speak out right now on Israel with Netanyahu’s government than it is for Democrats to be able to speak on some areas,” Lankford said.

Republicans and Democrats “may have some philosophical disagreements at different times.. but that should not shift our connection and our commitment to the long-term future and stability of the region and of Israel in particular. We've got to be able to keep those things separate,” Lankford said.