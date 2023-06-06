The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

New US strategy to fight antisemitism ‘historic,’ says ADL chief

Although the plan isn't perfect, it presents a blueprint largely shaped by the ADL, according to Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 00:22
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism released by the Biden Administration last month represents a groundbreaking and historic milestone, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“It is a historic document that elevates fighting antisemitism to a federal priority like combating climate change or creating economic opportunities,” Greenblatt highlighted, speaking at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday. 

“This is gargantuan and shouldn't be overlooked,” he added.

Although plan isn't perfect, it presents a blueprint largely shaped by ADL

According to Greenblatt, although the plan isn’t perfect, it presents a blueprint largely shaped by ADL. American Jews should feel “energized about how we are going to hold the White House in government, local government, businesses and civil society accountable.”

ADL data shows that in the past few years, the level of antisemitism in the US has dramatically increased, both in terms of incidents and attitudes

“The number of antisemitic incidents that we track reached an all- time high last year, the third time in the past five years, and we're at more than 500% compared to a decade ago,” Greenblatt said. “All the data is telling us that we're frogs in a pot that is increasingly getting hotter.”

Greenblatt stressed that there is no room for doubt that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

“Zionism is essential to Judaism,” he remarked. “Zionism isn't 125 years old, it is 2,000 years old. When protesters say that Zionism is racism, they're not attacking members of the Israeli government, they're attacking the entire Jewish community. Full stop.”

Yet, according to Greenblatt, in order to defeat antisemitism, the focus cannot be just on fighting antisemitism.

“What good is defending our Jewish people, if we don't also focus on strengthening them?” he said. “The best defense is a good offense. We need investments and innovations in Torah literacy, in Jewish education, in embracing Jews of choice, Jews of color and in fighting assimilation.”

Finding the best way to address these questions is the big challenge for the next generation of Jewish leaders, he concluded.



Tags American Jewry United States white house diaspora anti-defamation league Jonathan Greenblatt antisemitism IHRA definition of antisemitism Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by