The kosher secret of Rothschild Boulevard: Jome – Tel Aviv atmosphere at its best

Tel Aviv offers a rich and diverse nightlife scene, but kosher observers often encounter limitations. Jome—a kosher dairy Asian bar-restaurant located at 32 Rothschild—aims to cater to this audience, providing a nighttime outing with a kosher menu in a youthful and sexy atmosphere.

Jome is housed in a preserved building in the heart of Rothschild Boulevard. The interior is carefully designed in a modern style, with floor-to-ceiling lighting fixtures adding to the Tel Aviv vibe. At the center of the space stands a DJ booth that plays rhythmic music, varying as the evening progresses—from pleasant background tunes in the early hours to more party-oriented mainstream tracks later at night. The relatively dim lighting and intimate space create a trendy cocktail bar ambiance that appeals to a young and diverse crowd. JOME, Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv (credit: JOME, PR)

The menu offers a variety of Asian dishes, including appetizers, raw fish, and eight types of sushi rolls to choose from. There are also options like edamame, bread with dips, and a hard cheese platter for those who just want to snack on something tasty.

From the appetizers, I ordered the Katsu Bano (66)–two black bao buns filled with crispy white fish, Japanese coleslaw, and katsu sauce that tastes a bit like barbecue. Very tasty and highly recommended. I also tried the Morning Glory Gyoza (55)–three fried gyozas filled with bok choy, spinach, tabbouleh, and feta, topped with green onion foam and confit green onion. I really liked it, but let it cool slightly to avoid burning your tongue.

I also ordered the Soba Salad (59)–made of kohlrabi ribbons, carrot, purple cabbage, cucumber, red onion, coriander, mint, green onion, soba noodles, sesame satay, and wasabi peas. A decent salad, but I didn’t quite connect with it. Too many ingredients, and the noodles got lost among the vegetables. I’d swap it for a different starter. JOME, Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv (credit: JOME, PR)

From the sushi, I chose what seemed most interesting. Thai Salmon (69)–an inside-out roll with salmon, green mango, avocado, chives, Thai vinaigrette on the side, red chili, finger lime, and sesame. The second roll was Truffle Tuna (78)–an inside-out roll with tuna, togarashi (a Japanese spice), avocado, cucumber, asparagus, green onion, truffle aioli, and black tobiko (fish roe). The third roll I was curious to try was Umami Spicy Tuna (78)–an inside-out roll with tuna tartare, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, chives, orange tobiko, and red chili.

All three rolls were simply delicious, so I ranked them: Third place: Umami Spicy Tuna–focused mainly on its spiciness, with a generous amount of fish. Second place: Thai Salmon–a precise Thai flavor, also with a generous amount of fish. First place: Truffle Tuna–the truffle spread didn’t overpower, and everything inside was perfectly balanced.

JOME, Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv (credit: JOME, PR) As a fan of salmon sushi (especially spicy salmon), tuna won this time. I ordered from the raw menu the Crispy Rice Tuna (62)–two small bruschettas made of rice, topped with tuna tartare in ponzu, chili nori aioli and yuzu, tobiko, red chili, and micro sakura. Another very tasty dish, though a bit greasy. Better recommended as a starter and not after the sushi, to avoid heaviness.

This came alongside two cocktails – Cosmo Lychee (68)–a fruity and delicious cocktail based on gin and vodka. Hotel California (68)–a refreshing and slightly sweet cocktail with mild bitterness and flavors of pineapple, lemongrass, cardamom, and orange. From the desserts, the Oreo Sushi (58) was tasty, light, and ice-cream-like, though I expected something a bit more indulgent. JOME, Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv (credit: JOME, PR)

Bottom Line: Jome is a great spot for a kosher night out in Tel Aviv that’s also suitable for those who don’t keep kosher. The service is good, the atmosphere is youthful, the music is excellent, and the menu is diverse. You can come hungry or just snack at the bar with a good alcoholic drink.