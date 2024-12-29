Chicken thighs and fish patties with a surprising ingredient

We invited two top chefs—Tal Cohen and Asaf Stern—to go head-to-head using the same chosen ingredient. This time: pearl barley.

The result is two fantastic recipes. Cohen will teach us how to prepare roasted chicken thighs accompanied by a hearty mushroom stew, while Stern creates succulent fish patties served on a bed of sweet pepper stew infused with arak.

Roasted Chicken Thighs on a Mushroom and Barley Stew

Roasted chicken thighs on a mushroom and barley stew (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS)

Ingredients:

2 chicken thigh steaks

1 cup pearl barley

1 finely chopped red onion

1 chopped garlic clove

4 types of mushrooms, coarsely chopped

Olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Ground black pepper

Yellow curry powder

A handful of mint leaves

½ cup white wine

Preparation:

1. Marinate the chicken thighs with yellow curry powder, salt, honey, olive oil, and ground black pepper.

2. Heat a skillet over high heat and sear the chicken thighs. Transfer them to an oven for an additional 6–7 minutes.

3. Cook the barley in a pot of water with a pinch of salt until tender. Strain and transfer to a skillet with olive oil and chopped onion, sautéing until golden. Add the garlic, pour in white wine, and reduce. Add the mushrooms and a bit of water, seasoning with mint and spices, and cook further.

4. Assemble the dish: On a plate, place a generous spoonful of the barley stew, topped with the roasted chicken thighs. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Fish Patties with Oats on a Sweet Pepper Stew

Fish Patties with oats on a sweet pepper stew (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Ingredients:

300g oats

1kg minced sea bream or mullet

6 garlic cloves

A bunch of chopped parsley

6 yellow peppers, coarsely chopped

6 red peppers, coarsely chopped

3 green peppers, coarsely chopped

100ml arak

6 Maggi tomatoes

A bunch of rosemary stems

A bunch of chopped mint

Salt

Pepper

Cumin

2 lemons

Preparation:

1. For the fish patties: In a bowl, mix minced fish, oats, chopped garlic, lemon zest, oatmeal, parsley, mint, salt, pepper, cumin, and olive oil. Let the mixture rest in the fridge for at least an hour so the oats absorb moisture and expand.

2. Skewer the patties onto rosemary stems and fry until golden.

3. For the pepper stew: In a large hot skillet, heat olive oil, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, mint, and cilantro. Cook for about 8 minutes, then add arak, salt, pepper, and a bit of water.

4. Assemble the dish: In a deep plate, place the pepper stew and top with the fish patties. Serve with white tahini and bread for the best experience.

Tal Cohen and Asaf Stern, in collaboration with Sugat.