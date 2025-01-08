The glow behind the glow: The concentrated moisture series you must know about

Oil has been a cornerstone of the cosmetic world, playing a significant role throughout history. In the past, oils were used as remedies for pain and as bases for perfumes, and today, they are central components of the beauty industry due to their ability to nourish, restore, and protect the skin.

The use of oils for skin and hair care has followed us throughout history: in ancient Egypt, oils were considered sacred and used in beauty rituals; in Rome, they were an integral part of lavish ceremonies and grooming routines; and in India, they were incorporated into Ayurvedic medicine as a basis for healing and rejuvenation. Today, thanks to advanced technologies, natural oils undergo processing that enables optimal use in modern cosmetic products while preserving their natural properties and adapting to the skin's current needs.

Leading Natural Oils for Skin and Hair Care

Inca Oil: Deep Moisture for Dry Skin

Originating from the Amazon rainforest, it is rich in omega-3, fatty acids, and oleic acid. According to Or Fox, chief instructor and owner of the professional cosmetics brand "Hikari Laboratories": "This oil deeply nourishes the skin and restores its natural moisture." It is particularly suitable for repairing dry and damaged skin.

Recommended use: Add a few drops to your daily moisturizer to improve skin hydration and elasticity.

Fennel Oil: Anti-Aging for Mature Skin

Fennel oil is considered one of the leading oils for treating mature skin, thanks to its antioxidant properties that help reduce wrinkles. Fox adds: "The oil creates a revitalizing effect and restores the skin's glow."

Recommended use: Mix a few drops with your night serum for refreshed and radiant skin.

Almond Oil: Softness and Soothing for Irritated Skin

Rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids, it is suitable for soothing irritated skin, treating under-eye circles, and providing a feeling of softness.

Recommended use: Gently apply around the eye area before bed to reduce dark circles and puffiness.

Jojoba Oil: Balance and Nourishment for Sensitive Skin

Jojoba oil is similar in composition to the skin's natural oils, allowing it to be absorbed easily without leaving a greasy feeling. It is suitable for deep nourishment of sensitive skin and maintaining its elasticity.

Recommended use: Use it as a makeup base or as a moisturizing serum before applying day cream.

Wheat Germ Oil: Strengthening and Skin Flexibility

Rich in vitamins E and A, it provides a nourishing layer to the skin, strengthens its flexibility, and prevents early signs of aging. According to Alona Shechter, founder of the skincare brand bearing her name: "There are oils whose natural properties provide a perfect combination of healing and nourishment."

Recommended use: Apply to particularly dry areas, such as elbows and knees, to improve texture and flexibility.

Avocado Oil: Nourishment and Repair for Dry Skin

Rich in vitamins A, D, and E, it is suitable for nourishing dry skin and repairing damaged skin. Shechter adds: "This is a perfect oil for maintaining skin hydration and protecting against inflammation."

Recommended use: Add a few drops to a warm bath for softening and nourishing the skin.

Geranium Oil: Improved Flexibility and Skin Soothing

Extracted from the plant's leaves, this oil is considered one of the most effective for improving skin flexibility and soothing inflamed skin. According to Shechter: "It is also suitable for reducing spots and encouraging cell renewal."

Recommended use: Add a few drops to your facial cream to improve skin texture and even out tone.

Carrot Seed Oil: Protection and Skin Repair

Rich in carotene, it provides an effective solution for repairing damaged skin and protecting against environmental damage.

Recommended use: Mix with a carrier oil and apply to the face before sun exposure for added protection.

Flaxseed Oil: Flexibility and Nourishment for Skin and Hair

Rich in omega-3, it is considered a superfood for skin and hair. It improves their flexibility, deeply nourishes, and provides a natural protective layer against free radicals.

Recommended use: Add a few drops to your hair mask for immediate repair or mix with your facial cream for enhanced hydration.

The information in this article was provided by Or Fooks, chief instructor and owner of the professional cosmetics brand Hikari Laboratories, and Alona Shechter, owner of the Alona Shechter skincare and beauty brand.