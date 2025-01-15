The food is incredible: No wonder ALALI is the most talked-about place in Tel Aviv

My visit to ALALI in Tel Aviv was a culinary experience reminiscent of luxury restaurants abroad, but with a sophisticated Tel Aviv twist. Under the baton of Chef Daniel Marciano, the restaurant combines precise gourmet cuisine with a vibrant and youthful atmosphere.

From the moment you enter, the curtains separating the street from the interior space create a sense of transition to another world. Enhancing the atmosphere is the meticulous design, the elegant bar, and the open kitchen, which showcases attention to detail in both the decor and the food. The music isn’t too loud, and there’s enough space between tables, providing a sense of intimacy despite the restaurant’s large size.

My culinary journey began with taboon bread (NIS 44), fermented for 72 hours and served with balsamic tomato salsa, confit garlic, Har Bracha tahini, and olives—this bread is a must, no question about it. Taboon-roasted cabbage skewer (NIS 68) comes on a bed of fermented cashew cream that feels like a refined labneh, complemented by za’atar salsa and olive oil, creating a harmony of flavors. Cabbage has long been a versatile ingredient for creating winning dishes, and this one is no exception.

Taboon-roasted cabbage skewer (credit: Oz Ohayon)

The citrus salad (NIS 82), a mix of fresh and crispy lettuce, endive, fresh mustard greens, red grapefruit segments, stunning watermelon radish, green apple, and candied pecans in a citrus-sumac vinaigrette, may sound like it has too many ingredients, but the flavors blend wonderfully into perfect harmony. Citrus salad (credit: Oz Ohayon)

The red tuna tartlet (NIS 94) was, in my opinion, a masterpiece. The tartlet was thin and crispy, with the flavors of tuna tartare, red and green onions, fermented chili aioli, and tobiko coming together in a bite that excites the palate. Red tuna tartlet (credit: Oz Ohayon)

Goose veal cigar (NIS 138) consisted of three cigars filled with a mix of foie gras, veal sweetbreads, and chicken liver, caramelized onion, and served with harissa, preserved lemon, a small salad, amba tahini, and harissa aioli. A delicious and refined dish that leaves you wanting more.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, the crown jewel of ALALI—without a doubt, the foie gras (NIS 164). A medallion of foie gras served on a spoon over caramelized onion cream and hazelnut zest—a dish so beautiful (and Instagrammable for those inclined) and enticing that it’s hard to resist. It’s best saved for the end of the appetizers to savor the magnificent flavor. Foie gras (credit: Oz Ohayon)

For the main course, I ordered the charcoal-grilled sea bass (NIS 162)—a fillet of sea bass served on a bed of spinach stew and white onion broth. This dish was delicate, French-style, elegant, tasty, and light—a perfect execution of a classic dish. Alongside this culinary delight, I sipped the Pretty Woman cocktail (NIS 76)—gentle, refreshing, and light, ideal for someone like me who doesn’t enjoy overly strong alcoholic drinks. Charcoal-grilled sea bass (credit: Oz Ohayon)

For dessert, the Malabi Kadaif (NIS 64) emerged as the big winner—a perfect combination of crispy kadaif tuile, rose and coconut pastry cream, malabi sauce, pistachios, dried rose petals, and pistachio ice cream. Alongside it, the olive oil chocolate mousse (NIS 68) offered a unique experience with cocoa crumble, olive oil jam (yes, just as it sounds), sea salt, hazelnut zest, and nocciola ice cream. Both were delicious and distinctive, but the delicate flavors of the Malabi made for a perfect ending to the meal, leaving a taste that makes you want to return.

Malabi Kadaif (credit: Oz Ohayon) Olive oil chocolate mousse (credit: Oz Ohayon) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The service is professional yet unpretentious, with a broad, attentive, and well-informed staff. The meticulous design combines modern elements with warm touches, creating an intimate atmosphere despite the large space.

Although ALALI is a new restaurant—and as you’ve likely noticed, not a cheap one—it manages to stand out and offer something different. The combination of precise cuisine that emphasizes quality ingredients and blends classic techniques with modern twists, along with a lively, international ambiance and attention to detail, made my visit to ALALI an experience I’ll want to repeat.

ALALI - 14 Walter Moses Street, Tel Aviv

Opening hours: Sun–Tue: 19:00–00:00| Wed–Thu: 19:00–00:30 | Saturday night: One hour after Shabbat ends until 00:30