Brand news: Vodka and a top designer collaborates with a fashion brand

Fashion Capsule

After Alon Livné’s fashion creations shone on international red carpets, he launches the first drop in a limited-edition collaboration with Castro. This marks their third collaboration, where Livné designs unique collections for the brand, offering fashionistas his distinct handwriting that blends classic and edgy, quiet and bold.

The first drop continues a creative journey, delivering unique designs across a wide price range. Future drops will include men's items, jewelry, and fashion accessories. Livné’s capsule collection is cohesive and precise, presenting winter tones through timeless classics alongside unique pieces embodying Livné’s distinctive DNA. Alon Livné and Castro (credit: official site, SHAI COHEN ARBEL)

Alon Livné: "As a fashion designer working locally and internationally, I am proud to launch this capsule collection with Castro. This is the first step in a long-term creative partnership. My goal is to reach all fashion enthusiasts, bringing my design language to a broad audience with an accessible and accurate collection. It’s an honor to design within Castro, which gives me creative freedom."

Shai Ofir, CEO of Castro: "We are proud of this long-term collaboration with Alon Livné, one of the world’s most talented and prominent designers. His collections for us will allow fashion lovers to enjoy his unique design style."

Key pieces include: A long tailored wool coat with bold shoulders, combining a classic look with Livné’s edgy twist in burgundy and black; An oversized tailored jacket with bold shoulders, paired with matching trousers in gray or brown; A maxi knit dress with transparency effects and diagonal slits in dark brown and black; A bralette top in black, burgundy, dark brown, and gray.

Life's Journey

About a year ago, entrepreneur Tal Man began a personal journey to create meaningful and emotional designs. After studying jewelry and silversmithing, her hobby became her calling. She founded Elements by Tal Man, a jewelry and lifestyle brand driven by aesthetics, beauty, and meaning, alongside Talia, a U.S.-market brand supported by four registered patents. Each piece is handcrafted with high-quality materials and gemstones, capturing a global and experiential journey with luxurious values.

Tal Man: "My jewelry comes from my heart, through my hands, to the workbench. I pour meaning into each piece, conveying messages through my creations. Many items feature engraved insights I’ve gathered in life, serving as daily reminders to improve our lives. At my new store in Ramat Hasharon, I invite you into my rich, feminine world." Tal Man (credit: Adi Orani, official site)

Collections:

Roz’e: Inspired by rosé wine, centered around moonstone, symbolizing intuition, balance, and renewal.Merlot: An internal journey inspired by wine, with burgundy, brown, and red tones featuring garnet, smoky quartz, red tiger's eye, pearls, carnelian agate, and natural wood, complemented by 18k gold vermeil elements. As a cervical cancer survivor, Man initiated a support project for cervical cancer survivors at Sheba Medical Center. Annually, she releases a jewelry piece whose profits go to this initiative.

Passion for Art

Paradis Des Sens, a luxury perfume house from Paris, is born from a passion for perfumery and a commitment to uncompromising quality. The brand, part of the prestigious Arcadie De Niche group, offers a unique olfactory experience using premium raw materials with 21% essence concentration in each fragrance. April, a leading Israeli cosmetics chain, has been chosen as its exclusive partner. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Paradis Des Sens (credit: official site, PR abroad)

The collection includes eight fragrances, each telling its own story:

Cloud Nine: Lavender, saffron, and incense.

Outopia: Roses, jasmine, white musk, and vanilla.

Eden: A grounding blend of thyme and vetiver.

Wonder Land: Floral and woody notes.

Celestia: Floral tones, black pepper, and amber.

Nirvana: Spicy and fruity.

Seven Heaven: Bergamot, pear, vanilla, and rose.

Valhalla: Madagascar mandarin and Egyptian jasmine.

Transparent, minimalist bottles reflect the brand’s philosophy of matching each scent to its wearer’s unique personality. The brand is committed to environmental and ethical standards, with cruelty-free products.

Optimal Facial Care

Lifestyle site OH GLOW launches Orange Daily, a skincare line based on Vitamin C, offering optimal treatment for all skin types. The line includes products enriched with Vitamin C for daily use to enhance, restore, and protect the skin. Orange Daily (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Products include:

Dual-action glow face cream

Eye cream

Retinol complex for correcting skin imperfections

Enriched moisturizer

Concentrated facial wash and toner.

A Hair Care Storm

Luxury brand KÉRASTASE celebrates its 60th anniversary by launching its iconic Elixir Ultime Hair Oil with an innovative formula featuring wild camellia, French camellia, marula, and argan oils for deep nourishment, flexibility, softness, and shine—even for dull or frizzy hair. The lightweight oil absorbs quickly and protects against heat styling. The eco-friendly, refillable bottle is made of 30% recycled glass.

Shira Lustiger, KÉRASTASE Social Media Manager: "The Elixir Ultime represents KÉRASTASE perfectly—luxurious, high-quality, and unforgettable. It’s a must-have in any haircare routine." KÉRASTASE (credit: official site, PR)

GLISS introduces Night Elixir 3, a series of overnight serums for all hair types, utilizing the nighttime regeneration process to strengthen and repair hair fibers. The innovative formulas provide holistic care without weighing down hair.

Products include:

Moisturizing elixir for normal to dry hair.

Rejuvenating elixir for damaged hair and split ends.

Restorative elixir for dry and damaged hair.

Sparkling Pearls

In perfect harmony between beauty and simplicity, Enzo Studio's wax pearls bring magic to any space. They are elegant, eco-friendly, and versatile, allowing you to create unique candles using your imagination. The wax pearls fit magically into any vessel; place a wick in the center so it doesn't touch the vessel's walls, light it, and the pearls are also suitable for water immersion. For a fragrant candle, add a few drops of essential oil. Enzo Studio's wax pearls (credit: official site, PR)

The pearls are made of plant-based wax, ensuring clean burning with minimal smoke. The pearls are non-toxic, and the remaining wax after burning can be reused in the vessel. Once the wax cools, it returns to its granular state, which can be placed back in a bag or used to create a candle in another container.

Culinary Pairing

The culinary world sometimes brings together combinations that create perfect chemistry, like sausage and mustard, which together form a symphony of flavors. Straight from Kibbutz Yehiam in the Western Galilee, Yehiam, a meat product manufacturer, introduces Salami Milano—a new gourmet sausage made from 100% premium beef, fermented in Italian style, with a delicate and less sour taste, seasoned with a blend of spices and rich in about 26% protein per 100 grams. The sausage joins the Collection series and will be sold sliced, as a whole sausage by weight in delis, and in dry sausage stands. Yehiam Delicacies and Master Chef (credit: Hagit Birnbaum, official site, YEHIAM)

Tamir Dagan, Marketing Manager at Yehiam Delicacies: "We are excited to launch Salami Milano—a new and special product in the 'Collection' series, with a superb and delicate Italian flavor, inspired by Italy and produced at the Yehiam factory in the Galilee."

The mustard from the culinary brand MasterChef, one of the leading mustard brands in Israel, adds to its product series with Dijon mustard in a squeezable bottle. The technology enables precise and perfect amounts of mustard for every sandwich or dish. The mustard joins the series, which includes mustard spread in a squeezable bottle, smooth Dijon mustard, and Dijon mustard seeds in a jar.

Water with a Chef

With 2 million six-packs and 12 million bottles featuring the image of Chef Assaf Granit, the mineral water brand Mey Eden launched a collaboration with Chef Assaf Granit. The campaign slogan, "Water Has Taste," reflects the inseparable connection between the taste of water and the quality of cooking, highlighting the importance of using high-quality mineral water as an essential ingredient for achieving a perfect meal and enhancing the culinary experience. Mey Eden with Assaf Granit (credit: official site, Yariv Payne and Guy Koshi)

The campaign will run until March 2025, with special packages available, including branded mineral water bottles with a QR code for scanning and inputting on the campaign's landing page. The grand prize is a round-trip flight to France, a stay at a luxury hotel, and a visit to Chef Assaf Granit's Shabour restaurant in Paris. The second prize includes a night at Assaf Granit's new hotel Ramban in Jerusalem and a dinner for two at one of Granit's restaurants in Jerusalem, among other prizes.