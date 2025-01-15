Drinking with the fish: Unconventional wines for an unconventional meal

Hilton Beach in Tel Aviv is not only one of the best beaches for surfing but also one of the finest and most convenient spots for fishing. Regulars at the beach can already recite by heart the lifeguard's repeated call, asking the fishermen to cast their rods to the other side of the pier.

I don’t know much about fishing, but I deeply admire the patience of fishermen, their wait for the fish, and the persistence required throughout the process until the catch ends up on the plate.

Gal Pinto, who defines himself as addicted to cooking and fishing, is both a fisherman and a cook. After gaining experience in renowned kitchens, he decided to combine his greatest passion and cook for guests who come to dine on his home balcony.

A couple of fish (credit: Talia Levin)

The Good News: No Corkage Fee

The Concept: The menu changes according to mood and seasons, using as many unprocessed ingredients as possible. Think long-fermented pizza doughs baked in a tabun oven or seasonal fish that Pinto himself catches at Hilton Beach, just meters from his balcony. For example, he told me he picked the sumac in the Jerusalem Hills during the summer. Even the labneh is homemade.

How It Works: Guests order like at a regular restaurant, sit on Gal's balcony, meet new people, and drink wine. Pinto emphasizes that he generously offers wine on the house. In winter, there’s also hot sangria. One point I particularly loved: Pinto has no problem if you bring your favorite wine from home—and there’s no corkage fee.

Who’s It For? For anyone who wants to go out but still feel like they haven’t left their living room. And for those looking for excellent dishes and unconventional flavors at a reasonable price without too much fuss.

The balcony is located in North Tel Aviv, and these evenings are held on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Private events are also an option—just book in advance.

For details and reservations: 054-7794155

So, What Should You Drink?

When I hear I can bring a bottle of wine from home to share with everyone, my mind starts racing: what wine should I bring to a Tel Aviv balcony dinner with people I don’t know?

The Criteria: Good value for money, up to NIS 70. To first prove to all the skeptics that it's possible. Also: a wine that's different, high-quality, and interesting—one that complements small dishes without overpowering the palate. A wine that's special yet universally appealing.

In the whites category, I chose Colombard M 2023 from Mony Winery (NIS 40). This producer, whose wines have appeared in this column more than once, never ceases to surprise me.

The Colombard is not only accessible in price but also with its fresh, lemony taste—so different from what people usually expect from wine. It pairs beautifully with fish. Collezione di Oro Vermentino (credit: PR)

No Better Value for the Price

Another wine I selected is Impression, Syrah 2021 from Teperberg Winery (NIS 40). I love Syrah—perhaps one of the varietals I never hesitate about. Teperberg Winery, which also produces many sophisticated and expensive wines, continues to prove consistently that a winery with excellent entry-level wines is an outstanding winery.

If I wanted to get fancy, I’d go for two excellent Tuscan wines from Piccini Winery in Tuscany. There’s no better value for your money. Think of it as Armani selling at M&H prices.

Piccini, Collezione di Oro Rosso is a balanced, round, and impressive red blend that’s super worth its price of NIS 66. Perfect with pizza.

For those who prefer to stick with whites, Collezione di Oro Vermentino offers flavors of mandarin and other citrus fruits that will add a lot to the food, especially fish (NIS 69).