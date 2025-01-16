Lowering prices: Bgood opens two new branches in the south and center

Clothing costs for Israeli families have become a significant burden on the family budget in the past year, with an average family spending thousands of shekels annually on clothing and footwear. In a period of rising cost of living and soaring inflation, the Bgood fashion chain, which offers basic fashion for the whole family, is expanding its operations and launching two new branches with an investment of NIS 5 million.

The new branches, recently opened in Big Karmei Gat and the G1 complex in Rishon Lezion, span 500 and 1,000 square meters respectively. In the new branches, as in all of the chain's stores, a wide variety of categories can be found, including women's, men's, children's, youth, and baby fashion, alongside footwear, lingerie, and accessories departments.

"We believe the customer's money is worth more, and at our Bgood chain, the customer gets maximum value for what they pay - Value for money. In a time when prices are rising," says Ofir Ben Avraham, CEO of Bgood, adding: "We, at Bgood, make sure not to raise prices and even try to lower them. We offer a wide variety of collections, so with us, you can find a wide range of items that will suit you, at fair prices."

"There is a clear advantage when we shop for the whole family in one centralized place, under one roof. Each family member can find what they need, with good quality and attractive prices. Shopping is convenient, quick, and adds significant value to the purchasing experience. All these are important components that allow families to purchase quality clothing within the family budget."

The new branches join a chain currently consisting of over 40 stores nationwide, from Kiryat Shmona to Beersheba. The chain, established in 1997, specializes in casual basic fashion for the whole family and, in recent years, has also expanded into the field of school T-shirt prints. The concept in the chain's stores is everything under one roof.