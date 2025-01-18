How to make Iraqi laffa on a skillet

For a barbecue meal, or just as a Friday afternoon treat instead of the sandwich with schnitzel, Ruby Michael shows us how to make hot laffa on a hot skillet at home. The most important tip is to keep the laffas wrapped in a towel; they will still be good the next day.

Ingredients:

1 cup (240 ml) water

4 cups (525 grams) white flour or spelt flour

1 heaping teaspoon (10 grams) salt

1/3 cup (65 grams) olive oil

Instructions:

1. Place the ingredients in a mixer bowl in the given order. Knead slowly for 8 minutes.

2. Transfer the dough to a floured surface using a dough scraper. Roll into a sausage shape and cut into 12 equal pieces. Roll the pieces into closed balls, place them on a floured tray, cover with a towel, and wait for about 20 minutes.

3. Flour the dough balls and roll them out using a rolling pin on a lightly floured surface, to a nearly transparent thickness.

4. Heat a dry skillet, with no oil, on high heat. Place the dough on it. It will puff up like a balloon.

5. Flip when the laffa turns golden and remove it to a towel (important, this is the secret to softness) when it is cooked on both sides.

Note: Between making each laffa, cover the laffas with the towel. Want to save for later? Immediately wrap the laffas after making them, along with the towel, place them in a plastic bag, and seal tightly.

Rubi Michael, in collaboration with Sugat.