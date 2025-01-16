Fragrance of mystery: A new perfume blends sweet cherry and powerful incense

The niche perfume house FRAGRANCE DU BOIS launches Sirène - a new women's perfume blending cherry, pepper, and incense. The new fragrance combines sweet cherry notes with refined incense to create a luxurious oriental scent. The perfume comes in a velvet box with a satin coating, developed in collaboration with perfumer Nanako Ogi, and is available for sale at BEYONDSKIN stores at Ramat Aviv Mall, the Golden Mall, and online.

Recommended price: NIS 1,100.

FRAGRANCE DU BOIS' Sirène (credit: PR abroad)

KLENÔR PROFESSIONAL, a new Israeli brand for hair products, launches four care series: a Keratin series for straightened hair and maintaining straightening treatments, a Curls series for curl care and definition, a Hemp series enriched with hemp oil and caffeine for hair strengthening, and a Silver series to neutralize yellow tones in light hair. In addition, the brand offers a serum suitable for all hair types. The products are developed and manufactured in Israel, not tested on animals, and bear an international green label.

Recommended prices: NIS 89-220.

KLENÔR PROFESSIONAL (credit: SASHA DUBINSKY)

Osem launches Bissli TWIST in a limited edition with two new flavors - Bissli Falafel Twist and Bissli Onion Twist. Each flavor includes a "secret twist" that is not indicated on the packaging. Consumers can scan a QR code on the package to discover the secret flavor and see if they guessed correctly.

Recommended price: NIS 2.50-6.

Bissli Twist, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Ben & Jerry's Israel launches a new sorbet series featuring two flavors: Pina Colada Sorbet (coconut and pineapple sorbet with pineapple chunks) and Passion Fruit Sorbet (a blend of passion fruit sorbet and berries). The new series is vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and contains no artificial colors, sugar substitutes, or preservatives.

Recommended price: NIS 24.90.

Ben & Jerry's Israel's new sorbet series (credit: AMIR MENACHEM)

The niche perfume brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris launches a winter candle collection in a limited edition. The collection includes three candles in ceramic vessels adorned with gold prints: Mon beau Sapin with a pine scent, Baies des lunes with musk and wood, and Baies des forêts with warm spices and fruity woods. The candles are available in stores and on the BEYONDSKIN website.

Recommended price: NIS 340.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Hikari Laboratories presents RADIANCE++ cream - a new moisturizer combining natural shea butter, beeswax, witch hazel, and grape seed oil. The cream is specially developed for the winter season, absorbs quickly, and is suitable for all skin types. The velvety-textured cream helps with deep nourishment and delays aging processes, recommended for use twice a day on clean skin.

Recommended price: NIS 198.

Hikari Laboratories' RADIANCE++ cream (credit: courtesy of the brand)

The ORIGINS skincare brand launches a new serum, PLANTSCRIPTION ACTIVE WRINKLE CORRECTION SERUM, for treating wrinkles and fine lines. The serum, based on retinoid, contains Anogesus extract, peptides, and Laminaria seaweed. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, for daily use in the morning and evening.

Recommended price: NIS 276-395.

ORIGINS' PLANTSCRIPTION ACTIVE WRINKLE CORRECTION SERUM (credit: PR abroad)

Nespresso launches a special limited-edition winter collection in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Jean Imber. The collection includes three new coffee blends: Double Espresso with roasted grain aromas, a croissant almond-flavored blend, and a peanut and roasted sesame snack blend. The blends are compatible with Original and Vertuo machines. In addition, the collection features dark chocolate with caramelized hazelnuts, cookies, and designer coffee accessories.

Recommended price: NIS 27-30.5.

Nespresso (credit: PR)

The Parisian perfume house PARADIS DES SENS arrives in Israel exclusively at the April chain with a collection of eight perfumes containing 21% extracts. The handmade perfumes include unique scents such as CLOUD NINE (lavender and incense), OUTOPIA (roses and jasmine), and EDEN (thyme and vetiver). The perfumes are not tested on animals and are presented in minimalist transparent bottles.

Recommended price: NIS 840.

PARADIS DES SENS (credit: PR)

The French perfume brand Diptyque launches Sapin - a limited edition diffuser for the holiday season with the scent of pine wood and floral wreaths. The diffuser comes in a special festive package with natural rattan reeds that release the fragrance. The product is available in stores and on the BEYONDSKIN website.

Recommended price: NIS 725.