Revolution in Israel's water metering market

Arad Group, a global leader in water metering and supply network management, announced it is finalizing the installation and operation of two million transmitting smart water meters in Israel. These meters not only ensure accurate consumption readings but also detect leaks, water loss, theft, and send real-time alerts to mobile devices. This capability enables immediate action to prevent water loss, reduces the average repair time for leaks, and saves consumers approximately 2,000 liters per day—equivalent to hundreds of shekels annually across households, agriculture, and businesses. The Water Authority has set a goal to complete this water metering revolution by 2026, making all water meters in Israel smart.

Currently, the penetration rate of smart meters among all companies in Israel is approximately 70%, one of the highest in the world. Additionally, Israel has deployed advanced remote reading systems using the AIM method, which transmits data to the cloud almost in real-time. This positions Israel alongside other advanced countries globally. This rate is particularly high compared to the electricity sector, where only about 30% of electricity meters in Israel are smart. Thus, Israel stands at the forefront of global efforts to conserve the dwindling water resource, as approximately 30% of water pumped globally is lost in public supply networks due to leaks. The smart water meters deployed by Arad across the country help reduce this phenomenon, limiting water loss in Israel to just 7%.

Smart water meters contribute to saving and preserving water resources even among domestic consumers. According to a water report published by Arad earlier this year, smart meters detected leaks in 204,289 households in Israel last year, with one in seven urban households and nearly every second rural household experiencing a leak. Real-time alerts from the meters reduce the time to repair leaks to around 10 days, compared to an average of 35 days with old meters. This 25-day difference saves consumers approximately 50,000 liters, worth about NIS 500. Overall, more than 1.3 million real-time leak alerts were sent, enabling households to quickly repair leaks and save approximately 10 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to about NIS 100 million.

Water meter (credit: ARAD GROUP, official site)

The smart meter revolution is part of the broader smart city revolution that Arad is advancing nationwide. In recent years, the company has been deploying the world’s most advanced IoT network, LoRaWAN, enabling the installation of smart sensors for efficient and economical management in various urban, industrial, and agricultural domains. These include emergency buttons in kindergartens and senior homes, early fire detection, air quality monitoring, smart irrigation in agriculture, theft prevention for agricultural equipment, and unauthorized entry detection. This network also allows for simple, flexible, and cost-effective integration of additional IoT solutions from Israel and abroad under a unified platform. Recently, Arad announced the deployment of over 500,000 LoRaWAN sensors nationwide. By 2025, the company expects to complete the full national rollout of the new network, enabling municipalities and communities to manage infrastructure efficiently and cost-effectively.

Regev Yanai, Arad’s Vice President of Local Marketing, stated: “We take pride in leading the revolution in Israel's water metering market and celebrate the installation of two million reliable and smart transmitting water meters, saving Israeli consumers hundreds of shekels annually. The penetration rate of smart meters in Israel is among the highest in the world, with Arad playing a significant role in this important achievement. We are not stopping—Arad Group will continue to promote the preservation of this vital resource, adhere to stringent international standards, and advance the development of Israeli-made technology for the most accurate, reliable, and advanced water metering.” Regev Yanai, Arad’s Vice President of Local Marketing (credit: ASAF HABER, official site)

About Arad Group

Founded in 1941, Arad Ltd. has gained international recognition for developing, manufacturing, and marketing water metering products for various markets and applications. The company went public in 2004 and is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Arad began installing smart water meters for Israeli water corporations and suppliers over 15 years ago. Its products are distributed in over 60 countries and comply with international quality standards, including AWWA, ISO, MID, NSF, WRAS, and the Israeli standard. The company operates five subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Italy, and China. Arad’s extensive experience in developing and manufacturing smart water meters, combined with its characteristic Israeli innovation, has enabled the group and its advanced technology to achieve global success. Today, it can be proudly stated that Arad’s quiet smart water metering revolution stands alongside other significant, high-profile national achievements, such as the National Water Carrier and the desalination system.