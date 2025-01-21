Back to the north: The new visitor center at Lueria Winery

Anyone traveling north from Haifa these days cannot miss the "Back to the North" campaign, aimed at encouraging visits to local businesses, especially small businesses, many of which have been closed for over a year and are now at risk of permanent closure.

Although the last two weekends were rainy, as someone who didn’t hesitate to go out even in heavy downpours (and I wasn’t the only one, apparently), I was glad to see relatively lively activity at culinary tourist spots, which only fueled my desire for more.

One destination you should pin to your future visit list (and I recommend doing so soon) is a charming winery whose new visitor center has just opened. I'm talking about Lueria Winery, owned by the Saida family, who are also behind some of Israel's finest vineyards.

The center was supposed to open in October 2023, but we all remember what happened since. Now, after 14 months during which no one set foot there, the visitor center, located in the Dalton Industrial Zone, has officially reopened. Lueria Winery (credit: Courtesy of the winery)

Returning to Normalcy

The story of the winery is unique, particularly because of its vineyards, which are meticulously cultivated by Yosef Saida, a descendant of an agricultural family and an experienced farmer himself. These exceptional vineyards thrive thanks to his professional care, along with basalt soils, terra rossa, a unique climate, and organic fertilization.

Originally, Saida's plots were used to grow fruit for consumption, but the extraordinary terroir, with its potential for exceptional wine, drove him to focus on vineyards. He was among the first growers of grapes in the Upper Galilee.

These vineyards, by the way, also supply premium grapes to other wineries in the region for their high-end series. Yosef’s son, Gidi, manages the winery and its wines with a team of skilled winemakers.

Over the past year, the winery was classified as an evacuated winery, yet they managed to continue operations, production, and distribution despite the challenges. This provided a lifeline, but now, both they and we hope to return to normal as quickly as possible, with local visitors and tourists, as the region deserves and needs. Lueria Winery (credit: Courtesy of the winery)

What to Drink?

When visiting the winery (if it wasn’t clear by now, this is a heartfelt recommendation), don’t miss the Lueria Syrah 2022—100% Syrah, aged for 16 months in oak barrels. A fun wine, not too heavy, deep red, delicious, complex yet approachable.

If you enjoy rosé with a twist, try the blend of Sangiovese, Barbera, and Pinot Grigio from the vineyard plots in Moshav Sasa. An intriguing, culinary, and complex rosé. There's also unoaked Chardonnay, Barbera, Malbec, and Roussanne 2023, which has already received warm recommendations in this column.

Since reopening, the winery's visitor center is open during the week from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, by appointment. Contact them and come in droves!

To schedule a visit: 04-6980105