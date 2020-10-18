10,000 expected to attend Satmar wedding in New York despite coronavirus

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to gather together in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, on Monday to celebrate the wedding of the grandchild of the Satmar hassidic dynasty's grand rabbi, local CBS-affiliate WBCS reported Saturday.The wedding, which is set to see the grandchild of Satmar Grand Rebbe Zalman Leib Teitlebaum, is set to draw guests from both Williamsburg and Rockland County, raising fears of a potential further spread of coronavirus in the area, according to WCBS. New York has seen a renewed spike in coronavirus cases, particularly in a few notable hot spots, such as in some ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, and while the wedding is not in one of these hot spots, worries still persist.According to WCBS, sources disclosed that officials are trying to get the Satmar community to limit the wedding to just 50 people in an indoor ceremony, with authorities having ordered the Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar to cancel or postpone it if it isn't limited.Worries of a new spike in cases are particularly strong following a gathering last Sunday in the heavily hassdic town of New Square in Rockland County, where thousands went without abiding by social distancing measures or mask rules, WCBS reported. This gathering could have been the cause of new infection rates, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, noting that the Rockland County red zones, such as New Square, have seen further spikes in positive test results.“Some of the complexity of the enforcement here, especially with members of the Orthodox community, [is that] they never comply with the rules,” Cuomo said.
