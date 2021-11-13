The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

25 US Jewish organizations to hold youth-led event commemorating Rabin

A coalition of 25 Jewish US organizations will convene on Sunday in three cities for a hybrid face-to-face and online program commemorating the 26th Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 00:52
Thousands gather at Rabin Square to commemorate 26 years since Yitzchak Rabin's assassination on November 4, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Thousands gather at Rabin Square to commemorate 26 years since Yitzchak Rabin's assassination on November 4, 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A coalition of 25 Jewish US organizations will convene on Sunday for a program commemorating the 26th Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day, titled "Stand up for democracy! Listen. Learn. Debate: Strengthening our democracy through dialogue," a spokesperson for the coalition said in a statement.
The program will take place in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., with youth-led circles as well as an online version for adults with special guest speakers.
The coalition was established four years ago in New York and was inspired by a similar coalition in Israel which has been working for the last decade under the name 'remember the murder, stand up for democracy. The founders, Zionist youth movements in Israel, created the "Asefa Israelit" (Israeli Assembly), an event that brings together more than 15,000 people every year to discuss issues related to Israeli democracy.
The US coalition's stated mission is to create a large event commemorating Yitzhak Rabin in North America in order to "reshape and revive Rabin's Memorial Day in the North American Jewish community" and to make it "a day of internal democracy, a day to bring together diverse groups of North American Jewry, from different streams, to talk, to listen, and to create understanding, leading the way for organizational collaboration throughout the year," according to the statement.
While the youth-led circles will focus on group discussion, the adult online program is scheduled to include guest speakers, including President of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America Dr. Yehuda Kurtzer, Israeli-American director, screenwriter and producer Yaron Zilberman, and Haaretz political correspondent Michael Hauser Tov. The event will culminate with an online closing ceremony, which will include greeting from Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai. Some 250 youth and 300 adults are expected to participate.
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during memorial ceremony marking 26 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on October 18, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during memorial ceremony marking 26 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on October 18, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
"It's not an easy process to do" Erica Kushner, the Secretary-General of Jewish-Zionist youth movement Habonim Dror North America was quoted as saying in the statement. "In our daily life the majority of the time we are doing things mostly with people from our 'base'. But when we learn about the time before the murder of Yitzhak Rabin, the debate that crossed the red lines of democracy in Israel, and when we see the last years in Israel and here in the US, we understand that we need, at least one day a year, to work hard to meet with those different from us inside our Jewish community, have dialogue, and stand up for democracy together. Not with suspicion towards the other, but with trust. With a feeling of shared responsibility to our people," she said.
"The most exciting aspect of this coalition is that the program is led by youth and young adults," Executive Director of High School Affairs at international Israel education organization StandWithUs Liz Tsai was quoted as saying. "The youth council is guiding the event. It is encouraging to see the different movements and youth organizations come together to build this important event. The youth council is guiding the event. As Martin Buber said, 'the youth are the ongoing chance for the future of humanity'. This vision is coming to reality through this coalition that represents the next generation of Jewish leadership.”


Tags Yitzhak Rabin diaspora jews Standwithus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by