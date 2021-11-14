The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

American Jewish tour groups gearing up for return to Israel

The reopening to tourists comes as Israel emerges from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 16:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 17:32
Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel. (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel.
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
NEW YORK – For Julia Friedman, the decision by the Israeli government to reopen the country to fully vaccinated tourists that started November 1 means she will soon reunite with her brother for the first time in nearly two years.
Friedman is slated to lead a Birthright trip next month through Ohio State University Hillel. After the 10-day trip, the first one OSU is running since the start of the pandemic, the 26-year-old plans to extend her long-awaited visit and spend time with her brother who lives in Jerusalem.
“The trip has been put off a lot,” Friedman told The Jerusalem Post. “All semester people have been begging for a Birthright trip. There was actually overflow and we decided to get a second bus. I think everyone is ready to get back to Israel. I know I am.”
Throughout Israel’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has for the most part allowed some foreigners in, including people making aliyah or those coming to work or study. In January, the country entirely shut down its airport in an unprecedented move.
Over the summer, there was talk about making the move again, as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
But Friedman expressed confidence that her trip won’t be impacted by another closure.
“Even if things do shut down – at least from my perspective – it’s hopeful that Birthright will still be allowed to run,” she said.
The Jewish National Fund and local federations, including those in New York and Washington, are also anticipated to bring US tourists back to Israel in the coming weeks and months.
JNF is scheduled to run a mission trip in January 2022 with pre-mission options to Dubai and Morocco, dubbed “Celebrate your return to Israel with the in-person trip of a lifetime.”
“We have several trips planned to Israel, and the first one is scheduled to arrive on November 28,” UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric Goldstein told the Post. “There is equal excitement on our part to plan the trips and from our community to be part of the first wave of UJA trips to Israel since the start of the pandemic. We are all very excited once again to be going on group trips to Israel.”
“We actually started planning our large May 2022 trip even before Israel announced it would lift restrictions on tourists visiting,” Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss told the Post. He estimated that close to 70 community members have already registered.
He noted that the federation has run small mission groups throughout 2021, including most recently bringing over a dozen rabbis following the Israel-Gaza war in May. But with Israel’s decision to reopen to leisure travelers, Preuss said, upcoming trips will be largest since early 2020.
“People are very excited to travel to Israel. It’s been a long time, and the past year and a half has been very hard for people,” he continued. “The level of energy and interest we are seeing is tremendous and very gratifying.”
The reopening to tourists comes as Israel emerges from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Israel in July began an aggressive booster shot campaign, offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to virtually anyone over the age of 16. That round of inoculation appears to have brought the outbreak under control.
The decision to reopen could give a boost to the struggling tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the lack of tourists. It comes just ahead of the busy Hanukkah and Christmas season when tens of thousands of foreigners visit Jerusalem’s holy sites.
Preuss noted that as the pandemic has shown, plans could be fluid.
“No one can predict the future,” he said. “Things were open and then the Delta variant came. Having said that, I’m feeling pretty confident that with the vaccines we will be able to go and finally bring people back to Israel.”


Tags Israel Tourism United States travel diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's: Kashrut made political - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Adam Milstein

Abandoning Israel is like abandoning democracy - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by