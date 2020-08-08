Anti-Defamation Commission calls on auction to block sale of Nazi flag

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an Australian civil rights organization, has called on the Danielle Elizabeth Auction House in the Australian state of Queensland to withdraw a WWII-era Nazi flag and block any future sales of similar items, according a press release from the organization on Saturday.

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the ADC who has led the movement to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in Australia, said in his call to Danielle Elizabeth Auction House that "the more than 27,000 courageous Australian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defeat Hitler did not die so that the ultimate symbol of his evil regime will be sold in today's Australia to the highest bidder.

"The indecent and repulsive trade in Nazi memorabilia is a spit on their memory of the those soldiers and the millions who were slaughtered in the Holocaust, and is an affront to us all. You would think that by now Auction houses would understand that it is perverse to put a price tag on genocide and death and to profit from these blood-stained items.

"I'm sure that Hitler would be thrilled to know that the ghastly instruments of his barbaric crimes are available for Third Reich worshipers who are nourished and revel in this stuff," he added.

In reference to its connection to Neo-Nazi and white supremacist attacks in recent years, Abramovich noted that "Auctioneers must understand that there is a direct link between the sale of such items and the atrocities we saw in Christchurch and in other places."

"These tools of the devil embolden extremists, and this flag celebrates the very ideology that infected and inspired Brenton Tarrant [the Christchurch shooter] and other white-supremacists to massacre innocents."