The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Anti-Defamation Commission calls on auction to block sale of Nazi flag

In reference to its connection to Neo-Nazism, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the ADC, said that Nazi memorabilia has inspired white supremacist attacks.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 8, 2020 14:47
Nazi Swastika (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi Swastika
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an Australian civil rights organization, has called on the Danielle Elizabeth Auction House in the Australian state of Queensland to withdraw a WWII-era Nazi flag and block any future sales of similar items, according a press release from the organization on Saturday.
Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the ADC who has led the movement to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in Australia, said in his call to Danielle Elizabeth Auction House that "the more than 27,000 courageous Australian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defeat Hitler did not die so that the ultimate symbol of his evil regime will be sold in today's Australia to the highest bidder.
"The indecent and repulsive trade in Nazi memorabilia is a spit on their memory of the those soldiers and the millions who were slaughtered in the Holocaust, and is an affront to us all. You would think that by now Auction houses would understand that it is perverse to put a price tag on genocide and death and to profit from these blood-stained items.
"I'm sure that Hitler would be thrilled to know that the ghastly instruments of his barbaric crimes are available for Third Reich worshipers who are nourished and revel in this stuff," he added. 
In reference to its connection to Neo-Nazi and white supremacist attacks in recent years, Abramovich noted that "Auctioneers must understand that there is a direct link between the sale of such items and the atrocities we saw in Christchurch and in other places." 
"These tools of the devil embolden extremists, and this flag celebrates the very ideology that infected and inspired Brenton Tarrant [the Christchurch shooter] and other white-supremacists to massacre innocents." 


Tags Nazis australia new zealand nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu intends to open Israel's skies, but so much more needs to be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by