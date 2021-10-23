The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amb. Erdan, UN chief agree on cooperation to combat antisemitism online

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, who was also present at the meeting, said Israel will be a "pioneer in a global war for the truth."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 20:30
(L-R) Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on October 22, 2021 (photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
(L-R) Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on October 22, 2021
(photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan will coordinate Israeli-UN cooperation on prevention of antisemitic content online, the Communications Ministry announced following a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in UN's New York HQ on Friday.
In addition, it was agreed that Israel will become involved with the UN and other nations to combat cases of online incitement in general and antisemitism in particular.
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, who was also present at the meeting, said Israel will be a "pioneer in a global war for the truth."
Hendel, Guterres, and Erdan discussed the influence that algorithms hold over the emotions of teens and the need for a binding, international regulation which puts responsibility on the social media companies.
Erdan noted that inciting content on Israeli channels of social media platforms is directly connected to terror attacks in Israel.
(L-R) Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel andUN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN's New York headquarters on October 22, 2021 (credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY) (L-R) Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel andUN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN's New York headquarters on October 22, 2021 (credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
Hendel proposed to share the knowledge accumulated in Israel in these areas, partly due to committees he seeks to establish in the Communications and Justice ministries to examine ways to rein in social media companies and make them accountable for the content that appears on their platforms.
In the meeting, Gutteres said advanced infrastructure to tackle such algorithms, which Gutteres said "encourage hate speech and polarization," are a priority for the UN.


Tags United Nations internet gilad erdan incitement yoaz hendel antisemitism
