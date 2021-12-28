NYPD investigating antisemitic assault in Brooklyn

Officers at the New York Police Department (NYPD) are investigating an incident when an unidentified individual assaulted a man and said antisemitic slurs in Brooklyn.

The incident took place on December 26 at around 10:45 a.m. EST. The man, estimated to be 21, was waiting for a store to open before making antisemitic statements and punching a man in the face multiple times. The man then ran down 86th Street towards 4th Avenue.

Footage of the suspect was shared on social media by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force

Police are currently looking for tips regarding this suspect. According to the NYPD, information that could lead to an arrest could be worth up to $3,500 in reward money.





If you have info about a crime, please call 800-577-TIPS to anonymously report it.

You can also report on their app.

Apple:

Android: pic.twitter.com/2e9XTnIKUP Your call to @NYPDTips with information leading to an arrest can be worth up to $3,500.If you have info about a crime, please call 800-577-TIPS to anonymously report it.You can also report on their app.Apple: https://t.co/W0YsHh3jKY Android: https://t.co/LUszKaLezl December 27, 2021

This comes a week after the NYPD announced that it was still looking into an antisemitic assault that took place in May.





DM us or https://t.co/J4IDTLzaLt pic.twitter.com/4a50SJlffe First up in our end of year retweets-can anyone identify this individual? At the time of the incident he was sporting very short hair with a distinctive ponytail. Maybe from out of state? Share, share, share.DM us or @NYPDTips December 20, 2021

The NYPD shared a photo of this suspect, who is wanted in connection with an incident when multiple people assaulted a 29-year-old man wearing a kippah.