NYPD investigating antisemitic assault in Brooklyn

The suspect was waiting for a store to open before making antisemitic statements and punching a man in the face multiple times.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 15:56
NYPD investigate an ultra-orthodox man for abduction. (photo credit: REUTERS)
NYPD investigate an ultra-orthodox man for abduction.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Officers at the New York Police Department (NYPD) are investigating an incident when an unidentified individual assaulted a man and said antisemitic slurs in Brooklyn.
The incident took place on December 26 at around 10:45 a.m. EST. The man, estimated to be 21, was waiting for a store to open before making antisemitic statements and punching a man in the face multiple times. The man then ran down 86th Street towards 4th Avenue. 
Footage of the suspect was shared on social media by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.
Police are currently looking for tips regarding this suspect. According to the NYPD, information that could lead to an arrest could be worth up to $3,500 in reward money.
This comes a week after the NYPD announced that it was still looking into an antisemitic assault that took place in May.
The NYPD shared a photo of this suspect, who is wanted in connection with an incident when multiple people assaulted a 29-year-old man wearing a kippah.


