The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Australian auction offers signed photo of Hitler

Danielle Elizabeth Auctions in Queensland, Australia have previously come under fire for their Nazi memorabilia sales, as they were criticized for auctioning a WWII-era Nazi flag in January.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 00:01
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Danielle Elizabeth Auctions in Australia offered Nazi memorabilia – most notably, a signed photo of former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler – in a December 29th auction in Queensland, Australia, according to Australian Jewish News (AJN).
Among the rare militia items offered in the auction were several pieces of Nazi memorabilia, such as an SS cross, an SS dagger, childhood letters from Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler, a Nazi propaganda children's book and the signed photo of Adolf Hitler.
“The book teaches children, according to the Nazi Party in Germany, what a Jew is and what they look like,” says the auction house in their item description. “This children's book was authored by Elvira Bauer, a kindergarten teacher and Nazi supporter in 1936, illustrated by Philipp Rupprecht, a publisher of the Nazi newspaper Der Stürmer… children's books like Trau keinem Fuchs auf grüner Heid und keinem Jud auf seinem Eid were used to educate the youth of Nazi Germany in being a citizen of the Third Reich,” the item description continues.
Danielle Elizabeth Auctions has previously come under fire for their Nazi memorabilia sales, as they were criticized for auctioning a WWII-era Nazi flag in January and condemned in August for holding an auction of Third Reich memorabilia, including a Star of David armband worn by Jews during the Holocaust.
“We sell history and historical artifacts that tell a story that the world should never stop telling so history does not repeat itself,” Dustin Sweeny, managing director of Danielle Elizabeth Auctions, told the Australian Jewish News (AJN), adding that the sale was “certainly not antisemitic”.
WHILE IT IS improbable that Hitler imagined Babi Yar and Auschwitz when he was in the trenches during the First World War, there is no doubt that by January 30, 1939, his destructive intentions were clear and imbued with charisma (credit: Wikimedia Commons)WHILE IT IS improbable that Hitler imagined Babi Yar and Auschwitz when he was in the trenches during the First World War, there is no doubt that by January 30, 1939, his destructive intentions were clear and imbued with charisma (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“The hypocrisy is astounding. If the Jewish community wish to enact change they need to lobby parliament to make these items illegal, not attack an honest small business operating legally. Remember we live in a free democracy, and as much as you believe these items should not be sold, we believe they should, and everyone should respect everyone else’s right to a different opinion,” Sweeny retorted.
Not everyone shares Danielle Elizabeth auction’s sentiment, as Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies President Jason Steinberg told AJN. “We are calling on the government to ban the display of Nazi symbols and here we see this vile memorabilia again in the public domain. We know that sometimes these items are purchased to glorify Nazis and used to recruit right-wing extremists.”
“We have Holocaust survivors still living on the Gold Coast who recognize these items being auctioned for what they really are — pure hate and evil. Enough is enough,” Steinberg declared.
Of the 74 items auctioned on December 29th, 20 were of Nazi-party insignia and memorabilia. Of the 20 Nazi items listed for sale, none were sold at the auction.


Tags Holocaust Nazis australia holocaust artifacts nazi auction antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by