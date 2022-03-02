The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Arizona Senate censures Wendy Rogers, but not for antisemitic comments

The censure instead focusing on her encouraging violence against Americans.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 22:36
Wendy Rogers appears on a PBS interview, Oct. 19, 2018. (photo credit: PBS/YouTube/JTA)
Wendy Rogers appears on a PBS interview, Oct. 19, 2018.
(photo credit: PBS/YouTube/JTA)

Arizona Republicans removed references to antisemitic bigotry in a bipartisan censure motion of State Sen. Wendy Rogers, instead focusing on her encouraging violence against Americans.

Jewish organizations have lambasted Rogers for a series of social media posts in which she repeatedly attacks “anti-Christian” bankers for opposing her and for spurring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has named George Soros and the Rothschild family, both frequent targets of antisemites, as the “anti-Christian” bankers she is targeting.

The censure motion which passed Tuesday 24-3 in the Republican-led chamber was directed at comments she made last week at a conference organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, in which she called for politicians who have implemented coronavirus prevention mandates to be hanged.

“When we do take back our god-given rights we will bring these criminals to justice. I’ve said we need to build more gallows,” Rogers told the America First Political Action Committee in a video quoted by Vice. “If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them and use a newly built set of gallows, it’ll make an example of these traitors who have betrayed our country.”

She separately threatened to “destroy the career” of any Republican who called her out for her statements.

The resolution calls out her “encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens” and “making threatening statements declaring ‘political destruction’ of those who disagree with her views.”

The Arizona Mirror reported that references to Rogers’ antisemitism were removed by the Republican leadership. The original version condemned Rogers for “inciting general racial and religious discrimination” and also faulted her for her commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said those passages were removed because the statements in question by Rogers were protected by the First Amendment while specific threats of violence were not.

The censure has no practical effect and is symbolic. A spokeswoman for Fann told the Mirror that Fann is considering whether to punish Rogers by removing her from committees.

Rogers’ antisemitic statements came up in debate ahead of the censure.

“Let’s not pretend that this isn’t the first, second, third or even fourth time we’ve seen this kind of racist, bigoted and antisemitic talk from the senator,” said the Arizona Senate’s minority leader, Rebecca Rios, a Democrat. “This is not an aberration in behavior. It is the default.”

The state’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in praising the censure motion, also referred to Rogers’ antisemitic remarks. “Antisemitic and hateful language has no place in Arizona,” he said in a statement. “I believe the vote taken today by the Arizona Senate sends a clear message: rhetoric like this is unacceptable.”



Tags republicans antisemitism Arizona
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by