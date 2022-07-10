'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffiti suspect arrested in Toronto

A suspect believed to be responsible for graffiti inciting to shoot Jews in the head and a series of other hate-motivated acts of vandalism in Toronto's York University area was arrested by police on Tuesday, according to statements by the NGO Stop Antisemitism and the Toronto Police.

The suspect has been charged with 8 counts of hate-motivated crimes — seven counts of mischief damage of property under $5000 and breaking and entering —in connection to a number of buildings that "were vandalized by writings in spray paint" with text that targeted race and religious communities between April and June, according to the police report.

"Jews in Canada continue to disproportionately be the victims of hate crimes." Bnai Brith Canada

"Shoot a Jew in the head"

In June, graffiti was discovered that depicted a dead Jew with a kippa and sidelocks in a gun scope's crosshairs. Next to the cartoon, the text "shoot a Jew in the head" was scrawled on the wall.

"Nice to see an antisemite being held responsible for his actions," Stop Antisemitism tweeted on Friday.

Community reactions

"The university learned of hateful and antisemitic graffiti that was reported to be found in 'The Village' neighborhood," York University said at the time of the discovery. "Many students live in this area close to the Keele Campus. York University denounces this hateful, antisemitic act and reported to [Toronto Police]Hate Crimes Division."

"B'nai Brith Canada is appalled and deeply concerned by the horrifying antisemitic graffiti found near York University," the Canadian Jewish NGO said in June. "Jews in Canada continue to disproportionately be the victims of hate crimes."

Toronto Police said that the investigation was ongoing.