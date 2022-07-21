Holocaust memorial vandalized in Berlin, swastikas carved in

A Holocaust memorial in Berlin was vandalized with antisemitic tropes on Tuesday.

Two swastikas and a commandership for Adolf Hitler were found carved into a concrete block in the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in the city.

Discovered by a security guard Friday morning, the antisemitic incident occurred in a memorial site near the Brandenburg Gate and the German parliament, the Bundestag.

The memorial is dedicated to the six million Jews murdered in Holocaust by Nazi Germany and its accessories.

What do the authorities know?

Germany’s State Security Service has started an investigation with no recent knowledge about those responsible for the hate-fueled episode.

This is not the first time a holocaust monument has been vandalized.

Recently, there has been a surge in antisemitism in Germany.

For example, German police are additionally investigating the surge of inaccurate information circulating on Telegram channels stating that the German memorial site of a former concentration camp, Sachsenhausen, would be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Horst Seferns, a spokesperson for the site, brushed off the posts, stating they were what he surmised to be a digital Russian fake news campaign.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Neuruppin police force reported that the department had been approached by the authorities in charge of the memorial site.

Likewise, in the postwar period of WWII, a variety of concentration camps were repurposed as refugees, otherwise known as, displaced person camps, for those escaping the Soviet government or displaced by the Holocaust.

Following so, on the other hand, these camps have been reclaimed as memorials and museums.