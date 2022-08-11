St. Louis man confesses to threatening to blow up a synagogue

A man from St. Louis, Missouri appeared in US District Court on Monday to admit to threatening to blow up a local synagogue in 2021, according to a Department of Justice document.

Cody Steven Rush, 30, declared in federal court that he called the FBI on Nov. 5, saying he wanted to blow up the Central Reform Congregation.

PEOPLE DEMONSTRATE against antisemitism and in support of Israel at a rally in New York City’s Times Square in May. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

The threats

Rush called the FBI and said he wanted to blow up the synagogue "when they open tomorrow" because "he hates Jews." Local media reported that he called a second time and said he hears voices, has schizoaffective disorder, suffers from PTSD, anxiety, depression and social anxiety disorder. Referring to Jews, Rush said, "I hate them with rage."

In a third call, Rush provided his location, which was on the same street as the synagogue. When authorities called Rush back, he made further threats.

Rush pleaded guilty to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. His sentencing is set for Nov. 8. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.