The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Canada ends anti-racism program with adviser who said Zionists 'human feces'

The Canadian government had funded a firm whose leading consultant Laith Marouf said Zionists should be shot in the head.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 13:12

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2022 13:36
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

After a Canadian government scandal in which an anti-racism program's adviser was found to have made violent and derogatory remarks about Israelis, Americans and French Canadians, the Canadian Housing and Diversity & Inclusion Ministry announced on Wednesday night that it has suspended the program and cut funding to the adviser's firm.

The Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) had been funded by Heritage Canada's Anti-Racism Action Program to work on projects promoting minorities in Canadian media. One of CMAC's senior advisers and project leaders, Laith Marouf, was revealed by Canadian journalist Jonathan Kay to have made controversial comments such as wishing for American military deaths and for Israelis to be expelled from Israel.

"Life is too short for shoes with laces, or for entertaining Jewish White Supremacists with anything but a bullet to the head."

Senior CMAC consultant Laith Marouf

Canadian government cuts ties with CMAC

"Antisemitism has no place in this country," Housing and Diversity & Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen. "The antisemitic comments made by Laith Marouf are reprehensible and vile. We have provided notice to the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) that their funding has been cut and their project has been suspended."

Hussen called on CMAC to answer how they came to hire Marouf, given his extensive history of antisemitic and xenophobic statements.

However, critics have claimed that Marouf is not simply an employee, but is in an effective leadership role at CMAC, and the government's oversight is about the organization as a whole rather than just one of its prominent employees.

In response to Hussen, UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer said "Mr. Minister: You are taking us for fools. You are calling on CMAC to answer 'how they came to hire Laith Marouf?' Are you not aware that he and his wife Gretchen King are CMAC? That they and CMAC share the same address? That it was you and Marouf who announced this program?"

According to a Louisiana obituary, Marouf is listed as the husband of King, another of the three CMAC senior consultants. While only listed as a consultant, King signs the corporation documents as a director or officer of the organization. 

MP Anthony Housefather tweeted, "pleased that the contract with CMAC has been ended and that CMAC needs to account for its hiring of Marouf. But we need to also ensure that the Ministry of Canadian Heritage accepts accountability. We need a thorough review and measures taken to stop this happening again."

"You know all those loud-mouthed bags of human feces, AKA the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from."

Senior CMAC consultant Laith Marouf

Marouf's comments about Israelis and Jews

Marouf's derogatory and sometimes violent comments and actions span several years, many of them directed against Israelis and Jews.

"I have a motto: Life is too short for shoes with laces, or for entertaining Jewish White Supremacists with anything but a bullet to the head," Marouf said referring to Zionist Jews, in a screenshot posted by Kay. "You know all those loud-mouthed bags of human feces, AKA the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low-voiced b*****s of their Christian/secular white supremacist masters."

In another post, Marouf said that the "Palestinian offer to peace to Zionists"  warned that if Israelis chose to fight rather than accept demands or leave, they would die.

Marouf's descriptions of Zionists as white supremacists was common in rhetoric on his social media activity, explaining in 2017 that they were "white Jews who adopted Nazism and created Zionism."

His description of Jews as white supremacists was further couched in denial of Jewish peoplehood, saying that there was "no such thing as 'the Jewish people.'" Marouf asserted in 2020 that "Most Zionists are white converts to Judaism and have no genetic connection," and "Khazars, and by extension Ashkenazi Jews, are not Semitic by ethnicity or language." That same year he described antisemitism as hate from white Christians and Jews directed at "true Semites."

Back in 2002, Marouf was banned from Concordia University for attacking security and spraying anti-Israel graffiti on the campus walls, local media reported at the time.

"At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wishing it was much bigger with the names of a few million dead corpses of USian [sic] dirt baggs [sic]."

Senior CMAC consultant Laith Marouf

Marouf on Americans and French Canadians

Marouf's controversial comments weren't relegated only to Israelis and Jews.

Other screenshots published by Kay show Marouf in July lifting his middle finger toward the US Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and "wishing it was much bigger with the names of a few million dead corpses of USian [sic] dirt baggs [sic]." In another, he performed the same gesture at the Lincoln Memorial, "telling him what I think of his s****y colony."

One Twitter user, Michel Landry, shared now-deleted tweets in which Marouf referred to Quebecois as "frogs" who have an IQ of less than 77, and said that French is an ugly language.

"Khazars, and by extension Ashkenazi Jews, are not Semitic by ethnicity or language."

Senior CMAC consultant Laith Marouf

Canadian government's funding of CMAC

Marouf was a speaker and part of the "steering committee" of the "Building an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasting," in which he visited cities across Canada to teach how to reduce barriers to the participation of minorities in media and broadcasting. 

"We see this as a timely intervention with the potential to shape how Racialized Canadians experience the media space," Marouf told Cision on the announcement of the project in April. "We are grateful to Canadian Heritage for their partnership and the trust imposed in us and commit to ensuring the successful and responsible execution of this project."

Hussen told Cision that "In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government is proud to contribute to the initiative," and thanked CMAC for  "opening these discussions."

According to its website, CMAC is a nonprofit that promotes minorities' access to and ownership of multimedia. CMAC received $133,800 Canadian dollars for programming, including for the consultative events, through the Canadian government's Anti-Racism Action Program, which "is intended to help address barriers to employment, justice and social participation among Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities."

“We were disturbed that Canadian Heritage approved Anti-Racism Action Program funding to CMAC, an advocacy organization that employs an individual with a more-than-20-year history of making outrageous and hateful statements — against Jews, Blacks, Quebecers, and others," said Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) president and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel about the funding cut. "We are gratified that Minister Hussen has cut the funding for CMAC and suspended the program and look forward to results of the investigation into how the funds were allocated in the first place and how they plan to avoid such errors in future."

"We are encouraged to see that he will no longer be able to access government funding to help him spew his hateful rhetoric," said B'nai Brith Canada.

"I want to assure Canadians that our government has and will continue to fight antisemitism and hate in all its forms," Hussen said on Monday.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report



Tags Zionism canada racism Americans Anti-Zionism antisemitism Vietnam Quebec
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by