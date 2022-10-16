Actress and comedian Amy Schumer posted on Friday a comedy skit with the caption: "Keep your antisemitic comments to yourself."

Schumer tweeted the video a few days in advance of the premiere of the fifth season of her sketch comedy television series Inside Amy Schumer, which is returning after a six-year hiatus this coming Thursday.

Schumer, who is Jewish, is targeted in the skit with numerous antisemitic stereotypes that are said by the other characters in the scene, which takes place at a workplace harassment seminar.

Among these insults, includes antisemitic conspiracy theories, remarks that Schumer's character is not Jewish looking, assumptions that Jewish people are rich and can loan money, that Jews are cheap, and that they can somehow control the weather.

The scene even references the Shakespearean character Shylock who perpetuates violent stereotypes of Jews in the play The Merchant of Venice.

The video can be watched below:

What else happens in the scene?

Also in the scene, the character who is the Director of Human Resources does not acknowledge any of the antisemitic statements being made by the other characters.

However, in the video, Schumer's character then ends up apologizing for numerous topics and people related to Judaism - among them being Israel and that "there are terrorist attacks there," Bernie Sanders, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

In her tweet, Schumer links the official website of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to the "Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial" definition on its page.

Antisemitism has now been wildly reported by news sources since rapper Kanye West's controversial tweet that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

Inside Amy Schumer can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.