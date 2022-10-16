The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Keep your antisemitic comments to yourself,' says Amy Schumer's new comedy sketch

Schumer, who is Jewish in real life, is targeted with numerous antisemitic stereotypes that are said by the other characters in the scene, which takes place at a workplace harassment seminar.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 13:53

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 13:57
Actress Amy Schumer poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actress Amy Schumer poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer posted on Friday a comedy skit with the caption: "Keep your antisemitic comments to yourself."

Schumer tweeted the video a few days in advance of the premiere of the fifth season of her sketch comedy television series Inside Amy Schumer, which is returning after a six-year hiatus this coming Thursday.

Schumer, who is Jewish, is targeted in the skit with numerous antisemitic stereotypes that are said by the other characters in the scene, which takes place at a workplace harassment seminar.

Among these insults, includes antisemitic conspiracy theories, remarks that Schumer's character is not Jewish looking, assumptions that Jewish people are rich and can loan money, that Jews are cheap, and that they can somehow control the weather.

The scene even references the Shakespearean character Shylock who perpetuates violent stereotypes of Jews in the play The Merchant of Venice.

The video can be watched below:

What else happens in the scene?

Also in the scene, the character who is the Director of Human Resources does not acknowledge any of the antisemitic statements being made by the other characters.

However, in the video, Schumer's character then ends up apologizing for numerous topics and people related to Judaism - among them being Israel and that "there are terrorist attacks there," Bernie Sanders, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

In her tweet, Schumer links the official website of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to the "Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial" definition on its page.

Antisemitism has now been wildly reported by news sources since rapper Kanye West's controversial tweet that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

Inside Amy Schumer can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.



Tags comedy antisemitism Amy Schumer TV Show
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by