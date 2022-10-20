Did Kanye West apologize for his antisemitic comments?

Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Kanye West on TalkTV surprised viewers worldwide.

Morgan tweeted a link to the exclusive interview with West on Wednesday. West said at the beginning of the video, "You don't hold accountability to my pain. You're being a Karen."

"I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt... "Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/qdhwQ5OFTU — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 19, 2022

Morgan replied, "I'm not a 'Karen' and I'm not going to cancel you. I'm simply going to challenge you on what you are saying.

"I think you understand the pain that you've been causing with some of these comments," he continued.

Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

West has made numerous antisemitic comments in his rants on social media. More recently, West tweeted, "I'm a bit sleeping tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people." He also warned Jews about toying with him as well as saying that Jewish Zionists control the media.

During the interview, West tries to justify his antisemitic comments by saying that no one knows the pain that Black people went through during the Civil War. "One form of racism doesn't justify another," Morgan exclaimed while West tried to cut in.

"I was in a position where I've been hurt and this is the way I had the right to express myself," West fired back. "The point of this interview is for you to question me and then for me to answer and say, 'Okay, even though the same rules are not applied to my people, if a person with a gun or drugs is pulled over and has three or four other people in the car, they're all going to jail.'

"I'm not going to apply that to Jewish people for the sake of this conversation. Isn't that what you wanted? But you know what you did? You tried to 'Civil Rights' me," Kanye said.

After arguing back and forth, West asked Morgan, "How much are you worth?" Morgan then replied, "Not as much as you."

West fired back at Morgan by telling him to take his advice rather than the other way around.

Does Kanye West apologize?

Morgan then swings the conversation back by saying, "I think all racism is wrong. If you've now changed what you wanted to say originally, my question for you is, do you now regret saying 'death con 3 on Jewish people?' Are you sorry you said that?"

West's answer has surprised viewers worldwide, "No. Absolutely not."

"You know, I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con. That I caused hurt and confusion," he started saying. "And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. And that I use my platform, where you say 'hurt people,' hurt people and I was hurt."