The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Did Kanye West apologize for his antisemitic comments?

Piers Morgan interviewed Kanye West about his antisemitic comments, in an uncensored interview that can be watched on YouTube.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 02:25
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
(photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Kanye West on TalkTV surprised viewers worldwide.

Morgan tweeted a link to the exclusive interview with West on Wednesday. West said at the beginning of the video, "You don't hold accountability to my pain. You're being a Karen."

Morgan replied, "I'm not a 'Karen' and I'm not going to cancel you. I'm simply going to challenge you on what you are saying.

"I think you understand the pain that you've been causing with some of these comments," he continued.

Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr) Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

West has made numerous antisemitic comments in his rants on social media. More recently, West tweeted, "I'm a bit sleeping tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people." He also warned Jews about toying with him as well as saying that Jewish Zionists control the media.

During the interview, West tries to justify his antisemitic comments by saying that no one knows the pain that Black people went through during the Civil War. "One form of racism doesn't justify another," Morgan exclaimed while West tried to cut in.

"I was in a position where I've been hurt and this is the way I had the right to express myself," West fired back. "The point of this interview is for you to question me and then for me to answer and say, 'Okay, even though the same rules are not applied to my people, if a person with a gun or drugs is pulled over and has three or four other people in the car, they're all going to jail.'

"I'm not going to apply that to Jewish people for the sake of this conversation. Isn't that what you wanted? But you know what you did? You tried to 'Civil Rights' me," Kanye said.

After arguing back and forth, West asked Morgan, "How much are you worth?" Morgan then replied, "Not as much as you."

West fired back at Morgan by telling him to take his advice rather than the other way around. 

Does Kanye West apologize?

Morgan then swings the conversation back by saying, "I think all racism is wrong. If you've now changed what you wanted to say originally, my question for you is, do you now regret saying 'death con 3 on Jewish people?' Are you sorry you said that?"

West's answer has surprised viewers worldwide, "No. Absolutely not."

"You know, I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con. That I caused hurt and confusion," he started saying. "And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. And that I use my platform, where you say 'hurt people,' hurt people and I was hurt."



Tags twitter kanye west kanye west and jews antisemitism YouTube Piers Morgan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by