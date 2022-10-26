The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senior Russian official: Chabad Lubavitch is a neo-pagan cult

Chabad is the most dominant Jewish group in Russia and Ukraine and this was therefore a shocking statement that was perceived by the rabbis and emissaries negatively.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 15:29
Chabad rabbis sing ‘Ani Ma’amin’ in front of the movement’s world headquarters in Brooklyn (photo credit: MARK KAUZLARICH/REUTERS)
Assistant Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Alexei Pavlov said in an op-ed that he believes “Neo-pagan cults [have] gained strength in Ukraine,” noting that one of them is the Chabad Lubavitch hasidic movement.

The main life principle of the Lubavitcher followers is the supremacy of the sect's supporters over all nations and peoples," Pavlov added.

Russian chief rabbi condemns "vulgar antisemitism"

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar strongly condemned these statements and categorized them as "vulgar antisemitism."

Russia's chief rabbi Berel Lazar attends a conference of the Israeli Keren Hayesod foundation in Moscow, Russia, September 17, 2019. (credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)Russia's chief rabbi Berel Lazar attends a conference of the Israeli Keren Hayesod foundation in Moscow, Russia, September 17, 2019. (credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Lazar wrote a letter to Pavlov in response to his remarks. "Unfortunately, the article contains a position that is difficult to grasp, other than an insult to millions of Jews believers, including the vast majority of Jews in Russia,” Lazar wrote. 

"Lubavitch Hasidism, the religious movement of Chabad, is not a sect, but a stream in Judaism,” Lazar wrote. “Moreover, today, it is the largest movement within the hasidic world. 90% of the rabbis working in the Jewish communities of Russia belong to Chabad and I myself am also a Lubavitch hasid,” Lazar stated. 

As for the Chabad ideology, Lazar said that contrary to “the fictions,” of Pavlov, Chabad “resolutely rejects idolatry, while at the same time respectfully supporting all religions that teach belief in one God.” 

“A considerable part of the movement's social, cultural and educational projects are intended not only for Jews, but for everyone,” Lazar shared. 

“Pavlov's logic can be called nonsense, vulgar and antisemitism, but this is a new type of old blood libel, and if they are uttered by a member of the Russian Security Council, this poses huge danger [for Jews],” Lazar stressed. He said he demanded “an immediate and unequivocal response from [Russian] society and [Russian] authorities,” on the matter.

In his op-ed, Pavlov gave an example and said that Jewish Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky “is a Lubavitcher hassid, an adherent of the ultra-Orthodox religious movement.” He added that “a number of other Ukrainian oligarchs belong to this movement, in particular Victor Pinchuk who is the son-in-law of the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma.” 



