The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Kanye West claims George Floyd died from fentanyl, family mulls lawsuit

Controversial rapper Kanye West spoke on the Drink Champs podcast after watching Candace Owens' new documentary and claimed George Floyd wasn't killed by police, but fentanyl.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 14:07
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Rap mogul Kanye West could face a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after claiming that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on his neck for over nine minutes, the Floyd family's attorney announced on Twitter.

The background of George Floyd's death, BLM and far-right conspiracy theories

Floyd was killed following an act of perceived police brutality when he was arrested by Chauvin, who was recorded pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for over nine minutes despite Floyd's protests of "I can't breathe," an act for which Chauvin was later charged and convicted.

This death kicked off mass protests in the US and throughout the world against racism and police brutality and added fuel to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has become one of the most significant and impactful US social movements of the millennium.

Despite the ample video and physical evidence, there have been some conspiracy theorists claiming that Floyd didn't actually die this way, but rather overdosed on fentanyl.

One such conspiracy theory was propagated by far-right commentator Candace Owens, who released a documentary on DailyWire+ entitled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

It is this documentary that West referred to in his controversial comments made on the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday.

A mural depicts African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)A mural depicts African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)

"One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that."

Kanye West

"One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that," West said.

It is indeed true that Floyd did have fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, in his blood when he died, but this was not the cause of death. The fact that a police officer compressed Floyd's neck with his knee, killing him, has been supported by testimony, video evidence and medical examination.

West's remarks have sparked outrage as a result, and promoted civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented the Floyd family, to comment that the Floyd family is considering a lawsuit.

"While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death," Merritt tweeted.

"Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family's fight."

Kanye West's increasing controversies

The 45-year-old Kanye West is one of the most successful musicians in history, whose long career has seen him accrue a vast number of awards, accolades and chart-toping songs and albums.

He is so successful, in fact, that the billionaire rap icon has been estimated by some to be the single wealthiest musician on the planet.

Despite that, however, he has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years due to his outspoken views. Kanye's controversial actions include, but are not limited to:

  • Admitting back in 2016 that he voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections
  • Allegedly defending Bill Cosby for sexual assault allegations
  • Launching his own presidential campaign in 2020
  • Wearing a White Lives Matter shirt alongside Candace Owens while also claiming Black Lives Matter was a scam.

More recently, West has also made numerous antisemitic comments, including, but not limited to:

In fact, West made further antisemitic comments on the very same Drink Champs podcast, saying that "Zionist Jews" were targeting him.

West has also said that he is "glad he crossed that line" with his comments.

In addition, West is also known to struggle with serious mental health issues, specifically bipolar disorder. Whether this plays any role in his actions is unknown, and many experts and commentators have argued that it is no excuse for his actions.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.



Tags kanye west kanye west and jews lawsuit antisemitism black lives matter George Floyd
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by